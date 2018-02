Break-ins: Recent residential robberies in Toronto

By POST CITY STAFF

We all want to feel safe and secure in our neighbourhoods but, unfortunately, break-ins are a sad reality of city living.

Make sure you stay safe by keeping up to date with the latest information and by taking precautions. To keep you in the know, Post City brings you data on area break-ins in Toronto.

Read below to find out where they occurred in Toronto this December and January.

December/January 2018 — Thornhill & Richmond Hill

WHERE WHEN MEANS OF ENTRY Ladyslipper Court Dec 14 Rear sliding glass door forced Doncrest Drive Dec 20 Rear side door forced Ava Crescent Dec 20 Back window forced Futura Avenue Dec 21 Front door forced Oneida Crescent Dec 22 Apartment balcony door forced Brownridge Drive Dec 22 Second floor window forced Hillhurst Drive Dec 25 Basement walkout/screen door Bent Crescent Dec 28 Side door forced Bent Crescent Jan 1 Front door forced Halstead Road Jan 1 Front door forced Coledale Road Jan 4 Front door forced Edmund Crescent Jan 6 Kitchen window forced Spadina Road Jan 8 Rear sliding glass door forced Plum tree Circle Jan 8 Rear sliding glass door forced

January 2018 — Uptown Toronto