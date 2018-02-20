Art for the underground set to wow Midtown in Crosstown LRT stations

By Post City Staff

Published:

Janice Kerbel’s The Ride of Your Life

What better way to brighten a dreary morning commute than to introduce a little public art?

In January, Metrolinx released the list of international and emerging artists that will have their work installed at six Crosstown LRT stations across Eglinton Avenue.

The public art project includes Janice Kerbel’s The Ride of Your Life at Caledonia; Douglas Coupland’s Super Signals at Cedarvale; Sarah Morris’ Total Lunar Eclipse at Science Centre; Rodney LaTourelle’s, with Louise Witthöft, Light from Within at Eglinton; Sara Cwynar’s untitled artwork at Mount Dennis; and Dagmara Genda’s Reorganization of One Hedge at Kennedy.

The stations are scheduled to open by 2021.

