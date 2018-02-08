Daring Series: The biking busker

Antonio Piretti quit the consulting life for music and a cross-Canada cycling tour

By Mackenzie Patterson

Published:

We all dream of dropping everything to pursue our passions. As part of our Daring Series, Post City chatted to the Torontonians who actually did. Find out why they think you should too #PostCityDaring

While working as a high-level business consultant, Bologna-born Antonio Piretti had it all, and yet something was missing. “I had everything, from a superficial point of view, you can desire: cars, beautiful clothes, everything,” he says, “but I was not happy. I wanted more emotions in my life.”

Piretti decided to pursue music. “I understood finally that what gave me the most impact was music, song. So I said to myself, if this is what you like the most, you have to start from scratch.”

The Italian had never touched an instrument in his life, so he started slowly with singing lessons in 2004, expanding into guitar the next year.

In 2009, Piretti moved to Toronto to be with his Canadian girlfriend, making it his mission to earn a living as a musician. “I went along on my bike, Queen Street, King Street, Dundas — all over the city — and made copies of my CDs with a business card inside and handed them out,” he says.

In 2017, the melodic rock musician biked from Vancouver to Halifax in three months with his guitar clocking 120 kilometres a day to bring music to Canadians from coast to coast.

He released his latest album on Jan. 10 and is now learning piano in preparation for his next Canadian tour. “I’m Canadian and I feel that, and I love Toronto. It’s a beautiful city with a lot of energy,” he says.

Piretti has no regrets about quitting his job. “If you kill your dream, you also kill a part of yourself,” he says. “Where is your heart going? There is where you will go. There is where you have to go if you want to be yourself.”   

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Thornhiller charged in data breach

Thornhiller charged in data breach

A Thornhill resident has been charged and has appeared in court, in connection with the sale of a large number of personal online identities and passwords, as part of a criminal investigation led by Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP) National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team, with help from the Dutch National Police Corps and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Posted 59 minutes ago
From drama class to lead singer-guitarist of PUP

From drama class to lead singer-guitarist of PUP

Stefan Babcock, lead singer and guitarist of punk-rock band PUP, began his high school career just like everyone else — trying to get out of math class. In fact, he auditioned for Earl Haig Secondary’s drama program just to cut down his time in math and science by focusing on the arts.
Posted 3 hours ago
New Year stamps feature local artist

New Year stamps feature local artist

In February, there are a number of events that reflect Canada’s diversity, such as Black History Month and the Lunar New Year, celebrated by the Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese communities. This is the Year of the Dog, and the celebrations continue for 15 days from the start of the lunar new year on Feb. 16.
Posted 3 hours ago
A good caper and a day at the races

A good caper and a day at the races

Toronto actor Nicholas Campbell’s fave reads. He appears in the Canadian premiere of Jez Butterworth’s play Jerusalem, onstage Feb. 13 at Toronto’s Crow’s Theatre.
Posted 5 hours ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module