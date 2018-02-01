5 historic events from Februarys of years past

By Post City Staff

Yorkdale Shopping Centre when it opened in 1964 Image: City of Toronto Archives

February isn't just for valentines and groundhogs. We rounded up five highlights from the past 150 or so Februarys.

Feb. 26, 1964: Yorkdale Shopping Centre opened, becoming the first Canadian mall to have both a Simpsons and an Eaton’s department store under one roof. How glorious.



Anne Cools was Canada's first black senator. This photo was taken when she campaigned for member of parliament in 1980. (IMAGE: SENATE OF CANADA)

In February 1979, Toronto became the first municipality in Canada to declare Black History Month.



(IMAGE: CITY OF TORONTO ARCHIVES)

On Feb. 14, 1927, the Toronto St. Patricks were renamed the Toronto Maple Leafs.



(IMAGE: CITY OF TORONTO ARCHIVES)

Feb. 4, 1939: the airport on Toronto Island opened. It was used as a military training base during the Second World War.



(IMAGE: CITY OF TORONTO ARCHIVES)

The Toronto Humane Society was created on Feb. 24, 1887, with $74 in donations and a horse in distress.