How They Met: Hayley Elsaesser on meeting her hubby Down Under and being married by Elvis

We chatted to the fashion designer behind those colourful prints on her love story that jumped from Australia to T.O. and Vegas

By Nikki Gill

L–R: Josh Davis and Hayley Elsaesser with Elvis on their wedding day

Toronto Fashion Week is returning to Yorkville Village, February 5 to 7, and local favourite Hayley Elsaesser will be showcasing her fall/winter 2018 collection. Her bright, exuberant line wouldn’t be possible without the help of her hubby, Josh Davis. We got the lowdown on how this dream team got started.

How they met

We met in line for a bar in Brisbane, Australia, where we were both living at the time. Josh was a cute Aussie boy with long hair, so I gave him a chance.

The first date

The next day we ended up having a casual day watching Back to the Future. I love movies, so it was pretty impressive that he was so passionate about such a cheesy movie that I was also into! We laughed and had a good time. I was a bit put off by the fact he lived in a house with about eight other guys, but luckily he was moving the next week or it probably would have been game over!

The courtship

Very early in the relationship after seeing each other for about a month, I was hit by a police car when I was with him. They treated me really badly, but Josh was very helpful. This was actually how he met my dad, so he was thrown into my crazy life and survived, so I knew he was a keeper.

The proposal

From the very beginning, I let Josh know that I’d eventually be moving back to Canada, so if he couldn’t see himself going, then it wouldn’t work out. Josh is very easygoing, so he accepted the challenge.

Eventually when I finished university, we sat down to have a talk about our next move. We decided we should move to Canada and that he would make me an honest woman. We had been living together since I was about 21, so it was about time!

The wedding

We are very casual people, so we didn’t want to have a huge wedding. We wanted to make it fair and easy for both of our friends and family to come. We decided to get married in Las Vegas because it was somewhat in the middle of Toronto and Australia. We ended up having a really fun time being married by Elvis and driving into the chapel in a pink convertible! Elvis sang and performed, and everyone had so much fun. For our honeymoon, we drove from Las Vegas to L.A. through the desert and stayed there for a few days. We actually invited a few friends and just had some nice time in the warm weather.

Their lives now

When we started out, we were both in school, me for fashion design and Josh for graphic design. Josh is the person who taught me how to create my own prints! Now we work together and it’s great. Josh is becoming an essential part of the Hayley Elsaesser design team and has started taking control of menswear designs. We work really well together, so the collaboration has been amazing. Josh understands my esthetic better than anyone else.