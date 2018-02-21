This 13-year-old is an award-winning wildlife photographer

By POST CITY STAFF

Josiah Launstein's will be on display at the ROM until March 18.

Josiah Launstein first got his paws on a camera at the tender age of five.

Fast-forward a few years, and the teen is now a second-time finalist in the esteemed Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Those keen to see his work can head to the Royal Ontario Museum, where the young photographer’s image of a raindrop-dusted caterpillar — shot in Chiang Rai, Thailand — will be on display until March 18.

In other news, Launstein has also just been named international Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year for the second time, making history in the process.

