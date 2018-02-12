Too Close to Call: Mardi Gras unmasked

By Jessica Wei

Published:

From Southern Accent’s Cajun cooking to Swamperella’s foot-stomping zydeco rhythms, the spirit of New Orleans is alive and well in T.O. But who really keeps the Cajun party cookin’?

I have been celebrating for around 20 years, but Southern Accent is now on its 35th Mardi Gras!

 How long
have you been celebrating Mardi Gras?  

This is our 23rd year with the Gladstone! We play many Mardi Gras events throughout February and often into March.  
Definitely the music and of course FOOD! Everything about New Orleans is special, it’s like nowhere else.   What attracted you to the culture of New Orleans? Cajun music is what attracted us
to Louisiana. Cajun music is emotional and genuine and has rhythms guaranteed to turn your Birkenstocks into dancing shoes!
I can’t decide! Neither item 
has ever left the menu. 		 Jambalaya or gumbo?      Gumbo. More calories,
but you’ll burn it off! 
As Howard Mitcham said, “The best way to distinguish them is to describe Creole as sophisticated city cooking
and Cajun as country cooking.”   		 What’s the main difference between Cajun and Creole?   Cajun music is played by
descendants of the Acadians from Nova Scotia. Creole and zydeco are played by descendants of the slaves who came from the Caribbean. 
The biggest misconception is probably that the people celebrating it are all lunatics! Mardi Gras is the last day to eat in excess before Lent, so it’s all about indulgence. Biggest misconception about Mardi Gras? People think of it as just being in New Orleans. Celebrations go on all over. Also, It’s not about flashing your boobies for beads — but no one will stop you if you do! 
Mardi Gras with the
Fraser Melvin Band, 
Southern Accent,
February 13
www.southernaccent.com  		  

Annual Mardi Gras Party,
The Gladstone Hotel,
8 p.m, February 1
www.swamperella.com
Jessica Wei is an associate editor for Post City. She has lived and worked as a journalist in Montreal, Hong Kong and, now, Toronto. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

