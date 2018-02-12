Too Close to Call: Mardi Gras unmasked
From Southern Accent’s Cajun cooking to Swamperella’s foot-stomping zydeco rhythms, the spirit of New Orleans is alive and well in T.O. But who really keeps the Cajun party cookin’?
I have been celebrating for around 20 years, but Southern Accent is now on its 35th Mardi Gras!
|How long
have you been celebrating Mardi Gras?
This is our 23rd year with the Gladstone! We play many Mardi Gras events throughout February and often into March.
|Definitely the music and of course FOOD! Everything about New Orleans is special, it’s like nowhere else.
|What attracted you to the culture of New Orleans?
|Cajun music is what attracted us
to Louisiana. Cajun music is emotional and genuine and has rhythms guaranteed to turn your Birkenstocks into dancing shoes!
|I can’t decide! Neither item
has ever left the menu.
|Jambalaya or gumbo?
|Gumbo. More calories,
but you’ll burn it off!
|As Howard Mitcham said, “The best way to distinguish them is to describe Creole as sophisticated city cooking
and Cajun as country cooking.”
|What’s the main difference between Cajun and Creole?
|Cajun music is played by
descendants of the Acadians from Nova Scotia. Creole and zydeco are played by descendants of the slaves who came from the Caribbean.
|The biggest misconception is probably that the people celebrating it are all lunatics! Mardi Gras is the last day to eat in excess before Lent, so it’s all about indulgence.
|Biggest misconception about Mardi Gras?
|People think of it as just being in New Orleans. Celebrations go on all over. Also, It’s not about flashing your boobies for beads — but no one will stop you if you do!
|Mardi Gras with the
Fraser Melvin Band,
Southern Accent,
February 13
www.southernaccent.com
Annual Mardi Gras Party,