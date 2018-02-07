Toronto goes for gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

The city has a good squad of medal hopefuls for the Winter Games

By Post City Staff

Duhamel and Radford took home silver in the team event in Sochi. © Canadian Olympic Committee

Our local T.O. athletes will be leaving it all on the ice this February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Though Toronto may not be a city that churns out dozens of Olympic athletes, when it comes to the Winter Games, we’ve still got a good squad of medal hopefuls from our hometown. Figure skaters and North Yorkers Patrick Chan and Eric Radford (who will skate in the pairs event with Meagan Duhamel), and the 905’s Gabrielle Daleman are all Sochi vets, while St. Michael’s College School grad Wojtek Wolski, repping on the men’s hockey team, is an Olympic rookie.

Another new face is Thornhill’s Jordan Belchos, who will be taking it to the ice in long track speed skating. He clinched a bronze in roller speed skating at the 2015 Pan Am Games.

The 2018 Olympic Games begin on Thursday, February 8. The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, February 9.