Toronto’s couch potatoes

Dufferin Grove photographer captures Torontonians at home

By Post City Staff

One of Coish's photos of Sarah, Keith, Danforth, Guinness & Monty

Photographer Adam Coish has been getting some buzz for his series of photographs of Torontonians on their couches. The Couch Series started as a 10-portrait project for his final year in photography at Ryerson University in 2013. Six years later it is 80 portraits deep, though Coish did take a three-year break in between.

The Dufferin Grove resident has also travelled to Hamilton and Pond Inlet, Nunavut for these portraits. His subjects range from friends to those who answered his request on Bunz.com. He plans to continue shooting as many couch portraits as he can through 2019 and hopes to have a gallery show in 2020. For those interested in being featured, send a photo of yourself and your living space to info@adamcoishphotography.com.