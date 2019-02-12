Toronto’s couch potatoes

Dufferin Grove photographer captures Torontonians at home

By Post City Staff

Published:

One of Coish's photos of Sarah, Keith, Danforth, Guinness & Monty

Photographer Adam Coish has been getting some buzz for his series of photographs of Torontonians on their couches. The Couch Series started as a 10-portrait project for his final year in photography at Ryerson University in 2013. Six years later it is 80 portraits deep, though Coish did take a three-year break in between.

The Dufferin Grove resident has also travelled to Hamilton and Pond Inlet, Nunavut for these portraits. His subjects range from friends to those who answered his request on Bunz.com. He plans to continue shooting as many couch portraits as he can through 2019 and hopes to have a gallery show in 2020. For those interested in being featured, send a photo of yourself and your living space to info@adamcoishphotography.com.  

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Historic Rosedale mansion fetches $12.5 million

Historic Rosedale mansion fetches $12.5 million

Tony Award–winning producer has already begun renovations on midtown property
Posted 43 minutes ago
Behind the smiles of Toronto's happiest people

Behind the smiles of Toronto's happiest people

The life-affirming, winter-surviving, frown-turning secrets of 10 of the city's happiest people
Posted 2 days ago
Post City's 12th Annual Real Estate Roundtable

Post City's 12th Annual Real Estate Roundtable

Posted 2 days ago
Development applications slow at Yonge and Eglinton

Development applications slow at Yonge and Eglinton

Although some may breathe a sigh of relief at the drying up of new proposals, it may suggest a darker outcome for the adjoining neighbourhoods
Posted 5 days ago
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module