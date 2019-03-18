University of Toronto reveals new plan for historic McLaughlin Planetarium

From Laser Floyd rock shows to a nine-storey build with a recital hall

By Post City Staff

Published:

The building will feature a music recital hall with views of the city skyline.

The University of Toronto, recently named the top school in Canada and 20th best in the world, revealed a proposed new building for 90 Queen’s Park Cres., currently the site of the historic McLaughlin Planetarium, fondly remembered for its Laser Floyd rock shows.

The nine-storey building will be designed by world-renowned architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the firm behind New York City’s High Line Park and the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. The new building will be home to the U of T’s School of Cities as well as other academic units, in addition to public spaces. Formerly part of the Royal Ontario Museum, the planetarium, which officially opened in 1968, was closed in 1995 and sold to the university in 2009.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Is Toronto’s dating scene inherently racist?

Is Toronto’s dating scene inherently racist?

How partner preferences have become a veil for discrimination, both online and off
Posted 23 hours ago
Mayor Tory talks Toronto's homelessness crisis

Mayor Tory talks Toronto's homelessness crisis

Following a critical editorial on his handling of the issue, Mayor John Tory contacted Post City, interested in setting the record straight
Posted 6 days ago
Toronto musician grandson nominated for a Juno

Toronto musician grandson nominated for a Juno

Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee on following his passion
Posted 1 week ago
Insights from Toronto's real estate insiders

Insights from Toronto's real estate insiders

Sponsored Post City x Real Estate Experts
Posted 1 week ago
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module