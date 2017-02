Bang your drum: Stomp returns to Toronto for limited run

By Post City Staff

One of the most popular stage shows of all-time, Stomp is back and better than ever.

There is something utterly cathartic about attending this explosion of dance and beats. The pulsing rhythm and urban madness, which utilizes everything from hubcaps to Zippo lighters to fill its percussive dreams The show, created in NYC, hits Toronto on Jan. 31 at the Panasonic Theatre running until Feb. 5.