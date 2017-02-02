Canada’s fashion phenom: the good, the bad & the coyote ugly

By Post City Staff

Maggie Q protests at the Canada Goose worldwide headquarters

Canada Goose clothing company is planning to go public as soon as this month in a move that could peg the winter parka peddler’s value at close to $2 billion. American actress Maggie Q and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) were hoping to send a message to the company when they showed up at its doorstep to protest the use of coyote fur in the parkas worn by everyone from Rihanna to Drake.

On Jan. 16, animal rights activists, some covered in a blood-like substance, protested outside of the company’s headquarters. Canada Goose has long been criticized for its use of fur, but the company states: “We strongly support the ethical, responsible and sustainable use of fur.”