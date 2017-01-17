Construction noise concerns locals, call for City to take action

Willowdale resident argues bylaw enforcement is inadequate

By Kristina Kirkaldy

Published:

Paul Tinsley outside a construction site on Avondale Avenue

A resident in Willowdale is urging the City of Toronto to hire on additional noise bylaw officers, after lodging several complaints against contractors working at off-hours on his street. 

Local resident Paul Tinsley lives a few doors down from a house on Avondale Avenue that is currently under renovation. 

“The noise around here is horrible,” he said. “Especially when you are sleeping and hear diesel trucks idling and backing up.” 

Construction noise is an ongoing problem in the city. In 2015, City of Toronto Municipal Licensing & Standards division conducted a survey with almost 1,000 responses and found 82.5 per cent considered noise a problem. Fifty-four per cent made formal complaints, and construction was listed as the most disruptive of all city noises. 

The City of Toronto noise bylaw states that construction can occur between the hours of 7 a.m and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday. It is not permitted on Sunday, unless an exemption has been granted. 

Fines can range from $350 to $5,000 if a contractor is caught working after those times.  

Tinsley said there have been a number of weekends when the construction crew has started its work before 9 a.m. on a Saturday. 

Tinsley filed a noise complaint with the city, but by the time a bylaw enforcement officer arrived, the construction site was vacant. 

“I can send them complaints, but nothing happens until [the officers] actually catch them,” he said. “They don’t have enough staff to come out when the complaint is made or they just don’t care.” 

Toronto councillor Josh Matlow has heard similar complaints from residents in his ward and said contractors violating the noise bylaw is a common occurrence. 

Matlow said, when residents call 311 about a noise complaint, they are typically told by an operator that a bylaw officer will come out within five days. “It is such a waste of resources to send a bylaw officer out at some arbitrary time, but that’s the reality,” he said. 

Matlow said his office receives too many calls from residents on this issue.

“I am asking council that bylaw enforcement be resourced adequately so that they are able to come out at a more timely manner,” he said.

Willowdale residents have also filed a noise complaint against the contractor working on the new Avondale Public School.

“Residents know the school has to be built, but when construction is being done before bylaw hours or after, that is unacceptable,” he said.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Stintz on Midtown: Battle for the bus lands should be about maximizing green

Stintz on Midtown: Battle for the bus lands should be about maximizing green

Proposals to develop the bus lands will begin to surface after construction of the Crosstown LRT is completed
Posted 2 days ago
The Pitch: Tetsuro Shigematsu on why you should see Empire of the Son

The Pitch: Tetsuro Shigematsu on why you should see Empire of the Son

Tetsuro Shigematsu on why you should see Empire of the Son stage production on at the Factory Theatre in Toronto.
Posted 2 days ago
City calls for better tree protection, only half of complaints are investigated

City calls for better tree protection, only half of complaints are investigated

According to a City of Toronto report, only 50 per cent of tree bylaw complaints are being investigated
Posted 2 days ago
Toronto's Caitlin Cronenberg gets Beastly with new web/book pooch project

Toronto's Caitlin Cronenberg gets Beastly with new web/book pooch project

Caitlin Cronenberg has teamed up with Natalie Frenkel and Jordan Eady to launch the dog glamour website Beastly to showcase a collection of photos and videos that chronicle celebrities and their beloved furry friends.
Posted 5 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module