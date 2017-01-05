Davisville residents help design two new parks

By Ryan Ayukawa

Published:

Image: CJ Baek

After acquiring two properties for public green space in an otherwise park-deficient area in Davisville Village, Ward 22 Councillor Josh Matlow is reaching out to local residents for input on their design.

The parks are in close proximity to each other: one is located on the site of the former Glebe Lawn Bowling Club, at 196 Manor Rd. E., and the second on a portion of the Manor Road United Church property at 240 Manor Rd. E.

At a community meeting on Dec. 6, Matlow and residents indicated a desire to have both parks fulfil two distinct purposes, catering to different age groups.

“Participants wished to see a different focus for each park: [the former church grounds] should be for children and teens, and the other should have a more contemplative, naturalized feel,” said Rosemary Corbett, a member of the South Eglinton Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association.

The site of the former lawn bowling club will be geared more toward seniors and adults. A plaque commemorating the club was also suggested.

Elizabeth Bossick, a local parent, said she’d like to see a playground on the former church site to help keep kids active. She also suggested incorporating a basketball court into the design.

Matlow said Planning Act Section 37 funds will pay for the park development, and preliminary designs will be revealed this month. He also said the city is continuing to keep an eye out for future opportunities to secure space for public use.

“I’m working hard to preserve the TTC yards [at Yonge-Eglinton] to create a new public square at the heart of Midtown.”

