Down DeRozan and struggling, Raptors face first real taste of adversity this season

By Chris Suppa

Image: Keith Allison/Flickr

Going into last Wednesday’s game against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors likely felt good about their chances to continue putting up Ws right through the weekend.

Instead, they dropped three straight contests and looked pretty dreadful while doing so. They also lost DeMar DeRozan to a sprained ankle. The Raptors now face two of the toughest teams in the Western Conference — the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies — without their leading scorer.

Not exactly how they drew it up, to be sure.

The three-game skid is the Raps’ longest losing streak since November of 2015. It could also be DeRozan’s first extended period of inaction since 2014-2015, when he tore a tendon in his groin. DeRozan missed 21 games that season, and while this injury doesn’t appear as severe, keeping the absence to two games seems optimistic.

So what does this mean for the team as a whole? Well, guys like Terrence Ross and Norm Powell will need to do a pretty decent DeMar DeRozan impression, and fill the scoring void left by the All-Star. DeRozan’s throwback offensive game will be difficult to replicate, but both Ross and Powell have had a handful of good scoring performances this season when given heavy minutes.

It also might mean that Patrick Patterson will have to play through his own injury. Patterson has missed 10 of the Raptors’ last 12 contests with a sore left knee, and Toronto has clearly looked worse without his tough defence and floor spacing ability. As vital as the backcourt of DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have been to the Raptors’ success, it could be argued that PatPat is the team’s third-most important player.

If Patterson can play either against San Antonio or Memphis, it will give a lift to a team that has looked lost on both offence and defence as of late.

And of course, Toronto will need to ask a lot more of Kyle Lowry, which isn’t ideal given the team’s desire to lower his minutes and keep him fresh for the stretch run.

If there’s a silver lining to this situation, it’s that it’s happening in late January, and not late March. Even an extended losing streak likely wouldn’t knock the Raptors out of the top 4 in the Eastern Conference.

So there’s plenty of time to get healthy and right the ship; it just may not be smooth sailing in The Six for the immediate future.

Chris Suppa is a freelance writer and photographer based in Toronto. Follow him at @Suppa55 for somewhat-coherent ramblings about the Blue Jays and on Instagram at @chrissuppaphotography.