Downtown T.O. density coming to Thornhill

New plan for seven condo towers in the heart of York region has locals worried

By Jeff Sandford

The proposed development site at 7700 Bathurst St. Image: Torgan Group

A new development proposal looks to transform the corner of Bathurst Street and Centre Street on the periphery of Promenade mall with a plan that includes much more density than is currently allowed in the City of Vaughan official plan. Some residents question the vision.

Torgan Group just released plans for a parcel of land on the southwest corner Centre and Bathurst that includes seven condominium towers of various heights, but all above 27 storeys. And that has many local residents and the local city councillor scratching their heads.

“I talked them [Torgan] for years about potential ideas for that land. When I heard what they wanted to do, I basically asked them, ‘Are you out of your minds? It’s too tall. It’s too dense,’” said councillor Alan Shefman. “The official plan has 14 storeys. But they want seven towers all of them 27 storeys. The official plan has a density of 1.2. They want a density of 4.5. That’s extremely dense. It’s like downtown.”

The seven towers would be joined by two low-rise commercial structures and a three-storey parking garage that will provide an additional 2,750 parking spaces.

The development is too much, according to local resident Smadar Meiri, who has lived nearby for almost 25 years. Meiri attended the first public meeting held to discuss the proposal.

“A great number of residents … objected,” she said. “It’s increasing the density in the area that is already strained with high traffic. The whole conception of this development at Bathurst and Centre streets would add more traffic to an already congested area.”

Sam Cohen, co-owner of Torgan Group, has stated the development is, partly, in response to requests from the community. Older people in the neighbourhood want to downsize by selling their home and moving into a condo.

Shefman said, a city study will be done with a particular focus on Thornhill city centre.

“What I’m finding is that in the past developers would ask for one or two more storeys. And we can negotiate something like that. It’s reasonable. Now the asks from day one are extraordinary,” said Shefman.

“It’s something that those who live downtown are shocked by.”