Four-alarm fire causes $5-mil in damage to Bridle Path mansion

By Post City Staff

Image: Nick Keough

Toronto firefighters were called to the scene of a four-alarm fire on Tuesday, when massive flames erupted inside a multi-million dollar home on Park Lane Circle.

Toronto Fire Service dispatched 17 trucks and 80 firefighters to battle the blaze shortly after 11pm on Jan. 10. The property is located near Post Road and Bayview Avenue in the affluent Bridle Path area.

PARK LANE CIRCLE: Extensive damage in the roof can be seen in this multi-million dollar home. #TorontoFire pic.twitter.com/7RiWX73YRC — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) January 11, 2017

According to the Toronto Fire Service, extensive damage was caused to the roof of the home, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Damage has been estimated at $5 million.



CBC Toronto coverage of the fire.

The family who owns the home was inside and was able to escape safely without injury.

The house is located just a few doors over from Drake’s future home, currently under construction at 21 Park Lane Circle.