Sunnybrook Plaza condo deal comes with $2.7 million in community benefits

Sunnybrook Plaza settlement includes reduction in height

By Samantha Peksa

Published:

Sunnybrook Plaza is located at 660 Eglinton Ave. E. on the northest corner of Bayview and Eglinton

A long-awaited settlement over the Sunnybrook Plaza site has finally been reached between the developer and local community.

The proposal by RioCan originally called for two towers, 19 and 13 storeys, for the northeast corner of Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East. On Nov. 28, following an Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) settlement, RioCan agreed to reduce the height of the build to 16 and 11 storeys, with setbacks introduced at the fifth storey, instead of the eighth.

Andrew Duncan, senior vice president of development with RioCan, said the building will also have 4,000 square metres of commercial space in addition to  29,000 square metres of residential space.

“There are significant improvements for the residents nearby and the Leaside community compared with what was proposed earlier,” said Geoff Kettel of the Leaside Property Owners’ Association (LPOA).

“The process significantly benefitted from a board-assisted mediation involving RioCan and city staff.”

The settlement allows for an LPOA-commissioned arborist to be present during the construction of a retaining wall between the site and neighbouring properties on Bessborough Drive. The arborist will monitor and evaluate all tree protection issues.

RioCan will also reimburse any costs incurred by the LPOA with respect to the OMB process, including legal fees and the cost of the arborist.

Traffic at the intersection remains a concern, however, and the LPOA has said they will continue to work with the city to address the issue. 

Ward 26 councillor Jon Burnside said, overall, the mediation has been a success. 

“It’s a compromise. I think everyone had to give a little. No one’s totally happy, but that’s usually an indication of a fairly good deal,” he said.

RioCan will also commit $2.7 million to go toward community improvements. Coun. Burnside has expressed an interest in directing those funds toward the cost of a community centre.

“[Leaside is] deficient in a lot of things. We have a swimming pool that’s 60 years old that’s falling apart and limited meeting space. We have no gymnasium,” he said.

Burnside said the amount would likely contribute to the community centre proposed in another RioCan development at Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Toronto's Caitlin Cronenberg gets Beastly with new web/book pooch project

Toronto's Caitlin Cronenberg gets Beastly with new web/book pooch project

Caitlin Cronenberg has teamed up with Natalie Frenkel and Jordan Eady to launch the dog glamour website Beastly to showcase a collection of photos and videos that chronicle celebrities and their beloved furry friends.
Posted 10 hours ago
North York Central Library closed down, $17 mil makeover now underway

North York Central Library closed down, $17 mil makeover now underway

The North York Central Library (NYCL) closed its doors to the public on Dec. 4 to undergo extensive renovations that are part of a $17 million project to redesign the building.
Posted 11 hours ago
Venerable Toronto folk music club Hugh's Room might not be finished after all

Venerable Toronto folk music club Hugh's Room might not be finished after all

Word has just come out that a crack committee of the city's finest including long-time Hugh's Room supporter Grit Laskin, who also owns Borealis Records, is hard at work on a rescue plan that might have Hugh's Room back up and operating as soon as possible.
Posted 13 hours ago
How They Met: A tense audition leads to a musical marriage

How They Met: A tense audition leads to a musical marriage

Musical duo Mark and Louise Camilleri teamed up to bring the Tony award-winning musical The Secret Garden to Toronto for three shows at the Trinity St. Paul Centre from Jan. 13 to 15. Mark is the musical director and conductor while Louise is performing in the show.
Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module