Sunnybrook Plaza condo deal comes with $2.7 million in community benefits

Sunnybrook Plaza settlement includes reduction in height

By Samantha Peksa

Sunnybrook Plaza is located at 660 Eglinton Ave. E. on the northest corner of Bayview and Eglinton

A long-awaited settlement over the Sunnybrook Plaza site has finally been reached between the developer and local community.

The proposal by RioCan originally called for two towers, 19 and 13 storeys, for the northeast corner of Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East. On Nov. 28, following an Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) settlement, RioCan agreed to reduce the height of the build to 16 and 11 storeys, with setbacks introduced at the fifth storey, instead of the eighth.

Andrew Duncan, senior vice president of development with RioCan, said the building will also have 4,000 square metres of commercial space in addition to 29,000 square metres of residential space.

“There are significant improvements for the residents nearby and the Leaside community compared with what was proposed earlier,” said Geoff Kettel of the Leaside Property Owners’ Association (LPOA).

“The process significantly benefitted from a board-assisted mediation involving RioCan and city staff.”

The settlement allows for an LPOA-commissioned arborist to be present during the construction of a retaining wall between the site and neighbouring properties on Bessborough Drive. The arborist will monitor and evaluate all tree protection issues.

RioCan will also reimburse any costs incurred by the LPOA with respect to the OMB process, including legal fees and the cost of the arborist.

Traffic at the intersection remains a concern, however, and the LPOA has said they will continue to work with the city to address the issue.

Ward 26 councillor Jon Burnside said, overall, the mediation has been a success.

“It’s a compromise. I think everyone had to give a little. No one’s totally happy, but that’s usually an indication of a fairly good deal,” he said.

RioCan will also commit $2.7 million to go toward community improvements. Coun. Burnside has expressed an interest in directing those funds toward the cost of a community centre.

“[Leaside is] deficient in a lot of things. We have a swimming pool that’s 60 years old that’s falling apart and limited meeting space. We have no gymnasium,” he said.

Burnside said the amount would likely contribute to the community centre proposed in another RioCan development at Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive.