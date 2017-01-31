Nobu Adilman’s Choir! Choir! Choir! has the whole town singing

By Sarah Kidd

Published:

Image: Christopher Wahl

Before co-founding Choir! Choir! Choir!, Nobu Adilman had never been in a choir, let alone conducted one. But his inexperience mattered little to the enthusiastic singers who came to the first drop-in event he held with Daveed Goldman in February of 2011. Gathering twice a week in the back of Clinton’s, the Annex bar where it all began, a diverse group of devotees are united in song.

“Twice a week people come out to sing. Just looking out into the crowd — it always touches me,” says Adilman.

Although still devoted to the local singers that helped build Choir! Choir! Choir!, the concept has taken off. They’ve performed at the AGO and Massey Hall, and this summer they were invited to lead an audience of 2,800 and a star-studded lineup of performers to sing “Space Oddity” in a tribute to David Bowie at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Following Leonard Cohen’s death, the duo also brought approximately 2,500 Torontonians together to sing “Hallelujah” by candlelight at Christie Pits.

“It was very powerful to have that many people come out and a beautiful and quiet way to pay respect to someone who has been so important to us over the years,” says Adilman.

Raised in Toronto, the diversity and community he sees every week at Choir! Choir! Choir! was also present at his high school, Northern Secondary School.

“Northern is an amazing school,” he recalls. “A large school with such a diverse student body. It was a great reflection of what Toronto is, in many ways.”

After graduating, Adilman moved to Japan for a year before returning to Canada to attend Dalhousie University, where he whet his chops in the entertainment business at the university’s radio station.
In Halifax, he had the opportunity to be part of a collaborative community on a grand scale.

“In Halifax, if you wanted an experience, you had to make it yourself. My friends were a wonderful collection of filmmakers and artists — we literally turned a jam space into a venue, and we started bands.

We built a scene. It still, to this day, is one of the most inspirational times because it showed you could really create something from nothing,” says Adilman.

He continues to do just this through Choir! Choir! Choir!. Not only does the group unite people in song, but they also work together on many philanthropic initiatives.

Last year, members sponsored two Syrian families. This winter, Adilman and Goldman launched a fundraising event, 25 Days of Charity! Charity! Charity!, that features a charity chosen by a choir member each day.

“Choir is a lot of things, but one part that’s really important to us is to use our platform to reflect our community,” says Adilman.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

City proposal to dramatically increase patio fees has local businesses worried about future

City proposal to dramatically increase patio fees has local businesses worried about future

Business owners on Eglinton, which have been suffering due to the continued construction for the Crosstown LRT, are now facing another obstacle. The City of Toronto is proposing a dramatic fee increase for patio and market displays, which would directly impact patio permit–holding businesses. A public consultation meeting was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Posted 10 hours ago
Toronto roots rockers The Sadies new album on the way, play Massey Hall Feb. 2

Toronto roots rockers The Sadies new album on the way, play Massey Hall Feb. 2

“Think Big Pink for the suburbs,” says Dallas Good, when talking about the Sadies’ decision to hole up in his and his brother Travis’s childhood home to record their new album, Northern Passages, out Feb. 10 on Dine Alone Records.
Posted 14 hours ago
Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart missing after dive off the coast of the Florida Keys

Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart missing after dive off the coast of the Florida Keys

Rob Stewart, a Toronto filmmaker best known for his award-winning documentary film Sharkwater, has gone missing while on a dive off the coast of Islamorada in the Florida Keys.
Posted 15 hours ago
Development freeze halts sky-high proposals in Richmond Hill

Development freeze halts sky-high proposals in Richmond Hill

Massive condo plans spur town to halt applications and come up with strategy
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module