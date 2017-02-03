North of Bloor crime briefs: Another marijuana dispensary raided by police

By Post City Staff

Published:

A marijuana dispensary at 1532 Eglinton Ave. W. near Marlee Avenue was raided by Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Jan. 18. Four employees working at the dispensary were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, proceeds of crime and drug trafficking offences. A TPS press release states that 4.4 kilograms of marijuana, 14 grams of hashish, 59 kilograms of edibles, seven grams of shatter (cannabis resin) and approximately $20,000 in cash were seized during the raid.

A male suspect wanted by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) in a sexual assault investigation is still at large. On Jan. 3, around 9:50 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was on board a TTC subway train heading northbound between St. Clair West subway station and Glencairn subway station when a male suspect allegedly sat beside the woman and sexually assaulted her. Security images of the suspect have been released on the TPS website. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

A local synagogue near the Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue area was the scene of a robbery in late December, with two suspects still at large. On Dec. 25, a male and female entered an area where coats were being stored and stole multiple items before leaving the building. The two were last seen entering a 2010 to 2015 black Volkswagen Golf before leaving the area. Security images of the two suspects, as well as the suspect vehicle, have been posted on the TPS website. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Sewell on City Hall: 401 Richmond is an important anchor for creativity in Toronto

Sewell on City Hall: 401 Richmond is an important anchor for creativity in Toronto

What makes it remarkable is what it contains: almost 150 tenants involved in creative work of all kinds: film, painting, dance, music, production, festivals, video, magazines, photography, social enterprise and more, including a non-profit day care. This structure, 401 Richmond St. W., is a model for creative life, an anchor for creativity in all parts of this city.
Posted 13 hours ago
Curious why everyone is talking about the El Mocambo? Here's a refresher on an epic concert history

Curious why everyone is talking about the El Mocambo? Here's a refresher on an epic concert history

The El Mocambo is back and set to open this summer! If one happened to be curious about all the fuss being made over the return of the El Mo, due to age or living-under-a-rock considerations, here is a look back at just five of the more glorious El Mo moments.
Posted 2 days ago
Canada’s fashion phenom: the good, the bad & the coyote ugly

Canada’s fashion phenom: the good, the bad & the coyote ugly

Posted 2 days ago
Too Close to Call: The old song and dance for Valentine’s Day

Too Close to Call: The old song and dance for Valentine’s Day

Pizza isn’t the only thing delivered to your door — you can also get a singing telegram. Or, how about a gorilla-gram for that special someone? Herewith, a showdown of two T.O. telegram purveyors.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module