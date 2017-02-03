North of Bloor crime briefs: Another marijuana dispensary raided by police

By Post City Staff

A marijuana dispensary at 1532 Eglinton Ave. W. near Marlee Avenue was raided by Toronto Police Service (TPS) on Jan. 18. Four employees working at the dispensary were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, proceeds of crime and drug trafficking offences. A TPS press release states that 4.4 kilograms of marijuana, 14 grams of hashish, 59 kilograms of edibles, seven grams of shatter (cannabis resin) and approximately $20,000 in cash were seized during the raid.

A male suspect wanted by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) in a sexual assault investigation is still at large. On Jan. 3, around 9:50 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was on board a TTC subway train heading northbound between St. Clair West subway station and Glencairn subway station when a male suspect allegedly sat beside the woman and sexually assaulted her. Security images of the suspect have been released on the TPS website. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

A local synagogue near the Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue area was the scene of a robbery in late December, with two suspects still at large. On Dec. 25, a male and female entered an area where coats were being stored and stole multiple items before leaving the building. The two were last seen entering a 2010 to 2015 black Volkswagen Golf before leaving the area. Security images of the two suspects, as well as the suspect vehicle, have been posted on the TPS website.