Too Close to Call: The old song and dance for Valentine’s Day
From left: Ian Weir, performer for Top Talent Entertainment; Ben Winestone, owner of In Entertainment
Pizza isn’t the only thing delivered to your door — you can also get a singing telegram. Or, how about a gorilla-gram for that special someone? Herewith, a showdown of two T.O. telegram purveyors.
|
Top Talent Entertainment
Owner: Nevil Lissack
|
vs.
|
In Entertainment
Owner: Ben Winestone
|
Telegrams are one facet of our business. We do get requested for Barney, Mickey Mouse and Elmo.
|Most requested costume?
|The bacon: we call it our “strip-show.”
|We have done some apology ones,
like big-time apologies.
|Most unusual occasion?
|A woman who needed to serve her
soon-to-be ex-husband with divorce
papers. She wanted a singing telegram to be the go-between.
|We have performed a singing telegram for the cast of
Degrassi: The Next Generation
at their film studios.
|Weirdest location?
|We’ve sent a telegram to a small
butcher shop in the east end of Toronto. The person that booked it sent our bacon strip telegram, so
it just made sense!
|Erykah Badu, Elmo, Zoe, Rosita and Baby Bear from Sesame Street to sing a song they did together called “Friendship."
|Who would you send Trump, and song requested?
|I’d probably send Donald Trump, Donald Trump … and the song: “To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before” by Willie Nelson.
|www.corporate-event-entertainment.ca
|www.inentertainment.ca