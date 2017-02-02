Too Close to Call: The old song and dance for Valentine’s Day

By Kristina Kirkaldy

Published:

From left: Ian Weir, performer for Top Talent Entertainment; Ben Winestone, owner of In Entertainment

Pizza isn’t the only thing delivered to your door — you can also get a singing telegram. Or, how about a gorilla-gram for that special someone? Herewith, a showdown of two T.O. telegram purveyors. 

Top Talent Entertainment

Owner: Nevil Lissack
Established: 1984

vs.

In Entertainment

Owner: Ben Winestone
Established: 2015

Telegrams are one facet of our business. We do get requested for Barney, Mickey Mouse and Elmo. 

 Most requested costume?  The bacon: we call it our “strip-show.”
We have done some apology ones, 
like big-time apologies.		 Most unusual occasion?   A woman who needed to serve her
soon-to-be ex-husband with divorce
papers. She wanted a singing telegram to be the go-between. 
We have performed a singing telegram for the cast of
Degrassi: The Next Generation
at their film studios.		 Weirdest location? We’ve sent a telegram to a small
butcher shop in the east end of Toronto. The person that booked it sent our bacon strip telegram, so
it just made sense!
Erykah Badu, Elmo, Zoe, Rosita and Baby Bear from Sesame Street to sing a song they did together called “Friendship." Who would you send Trump, and song requested? I’d probably send Donald Trump, Donald Trump … and the song: “To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before” by Willie Nelson.
www.corporate-event-entertainment.ca   www.inentertainment.ca
Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

North of Bloor crime briefs: Another marijuana dispensary raided by police

North of Bloor crime briefs: Another marijuana dispensary raided by police

Posted 13 hours ago
Sewell on City Hall: 401 Richmond is an important anchor for creativity in Toronto

Sewell on City Hall: 401 Richmond is an important anchor for creativity in Toronto

What makes it remarkable is what it contains: almost 150 tenants involved in creative work of all kinds: film, painting, dance, music, production, festivals, video, magazines, photography, social enterprise and more, including a non-profit day care. This structure, 401 Richmond St. W., is a model for creative life, an anchor for creativity in all parts of this city.
Posted 13 hours ago
Curious why everyone is talking about the El Mocambo? Here's a refresher on an epic concert history

Curious why everyone is talking about the El Mocambo? Here's a refresher on an epic concert history

The El Mocambo is back and set to open this summer! If one happened to be curious about all the fuss being made over the return of the El Mo, due to age or living-under-a-rock considerations, here is a look back at just five of the more glorious El Mo moments.
Posted 2 days ago
Canada’s fashion phenom: the good, the bad & the coyote ugly

Canada’s fashion phenom: the good, the bad & the coyote ugly

Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module