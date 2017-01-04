Too Close to Call: Two astrologers help us get a handle on 2017

Over 40 years; it depends on the

time of year, I do a lot of readings for people all over North America and into Europe as well. Years of practice/number of readers per week? Over 40 years;

and 10 readings a week.

I had a friend who had gone to California and learned astrology. When he came back, he did my chart. As a result, I was blown away by the information he gave me. What piqued

your interest in astrology? When I was 14 years old, my

friend bought a book called Write Your Own Horoscopes. He started reading my horoscope to me and

I was hooked.

Gemini is definitely the biggest flirt of the zodiac. Also Libra, because they are attracted to beauty. And Aquarius — they tend to flirt more with people who are intelligent. What signs are

the biggest

flirts? Leos love to shine, and Geminis just want reactions from people.