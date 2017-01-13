Venerable Toronto folk music club Hugh's Room might not be finished after all

By Ron Johnson

Published:

Midge Ure on stage at Hugh's Room (Facebook)

Last week, it was announced that Hugh's Room, a popular folk music and supper club in the city's west end, was closing up shop permanently. The news left music fans, especially those that had already purchased tickets for upcoming shows, more than a little upset considering the venue is unique in its format and one of the only medium-sized music rooms in town. Hugh's Room has played host to the finest folk, world and jazz musicians from across the planet including the likes of Pete Seeger. How could this happen in the so-called 'Music City' of Toronto?

Word has just come out that a crack committee of the city's finest including long-time Hugh's Room supporter Grit Laskin, who also owns Borealis Records, is hard at work on a rescue plan that might have Hugh's Room back up and operating as soon as possible. Laskin answered a few of Post City questions regarding the Hugh's Room project. 

Why is Hugh's Room important and worth saving?
1. Because it truly is a unique venue on Toronto’s crowded scene.  
2. Because performers loved playing the room and audience members loved being there.  I’m talking about the general positive vibe in the venue (the tome set by Richard and his team) as well as the brilliantly planned tired seating.  
3. Because there really are very few good ‘listening’ rooms for Roots and Folk and World and Jazz in Toronto. To lose such a gem like Hugh’s Room would be a crime. 
4. Because the amount of goodwill out in the community about this venue is quite startling, and appears ready to be called upon to assist.  

What inspired you to get involved in a direct effort to try and make this thing work?
Myself and my wife Judith (co-founders of the CFMAs) have been fans of the club, as concert attendees, as presenters (the CFMA Showcases have always been there when the event is in Toronto, including this past December). My label, Borealis Records, has done 30 or 40 album launches there over the years.

Is the plan to buy Hugh's Room?
Not certain if the word ‘buy’ is appropriate. The intended goal is to work out a mechanism to change the ownership over to a community run, non-profit, with a volunteer board, etc. There will no doubt be financial mechanisms for that to happen but it’s premature to say precisely what those will entail.

Will you keep the current location?
That’s the hope and plan.

How soon do you think you can open?
Can’t say. The working group just met yesterday afternoon for the first time, and began by getting a fuller background picture of what Richard has been struggling with, and is hoping that a plan that can be made public will emerge in the next couple of weeks.  That may be ambitious, but everyone is fully aware of the fallout from cancelled shows and wants to mitigate that.

Is the priority to keep the current concert schedule and honour previously purchased tickets?
In general, yes.  

Who else is on the committee along with you?
I don’t feel it’s appropriate to convey all names at this point—we need to confirm everyone’s willingness to be have their name known—but the ringmaster is a lawyer named Brian Iler. A fan of the club as well as a friend to Richard (Hugh’s Room owner Richard Carson), and he’s coordinating things pro bono. 

What is the timeline going forward?
We all took homework home from the meeting and will be meeting weekly, at minimum.  Full speed is the operative word(s).

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Toronto's Caitlin Cronenberg gets Beastly with new web/book pooch project

Toronto's Caitlin Cronenberg gets Beastly with new web/book pooch project

Caitlin Cronenberg has teamed up with Natalie Frenkel and Jordan Eady to launch the dog glamour website Beastly to showcase a collection of photos and videos that chronicle celebrities and their beloved furry friends.
Posted 10 hours ago
North York Central Library closed down, $17 mil makeover now underway

North York Central Library closed down, $17 mil makeover now underway

The North York Central Library (NYCL) closed its doors to the public on Dec. 4 to undergo extensive renovations that are part of a $17 million project to redesign the building.
Posted 11 hours ago
Sunnybrook Plaza condo deal comes with $2.7 million in community benefits

Sunnybrook Plaza condo deal comes with $2.7 million in community benefits

A long-awaited settlement over the Sunnybrook Plaza site has finally been reached between the developer and local community.
Posted 12 hours ago
How They Met: A tense audition leads to a musical marriage

How They Met: A tense audition leads to a musical marriage

Musical duo Mark and Louise Camilleri teamed up to bring the Tony award-winning musical The Secret Garden to Toronto for three shows at the Trinity St. Paul Centre from Jan. 13 to 15. Mark is the musical director and conductor while Louise is performing in the show.
Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module