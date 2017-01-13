Venerable Toronto folk music club Hugh's Room might not be finished after all

By Ron Johnson

Midge Ure on stage at Hugh's Room (Facebook)

Last week, it was announced that Hugh's Room, a popular folk music and supper club in the city's west end, was closing up shop permanently. The news left music fans, especially those that had already purchased tickets for upcoming shows, more than a little upset considering the venue is unique in its format and one of the only medium-sized music rooms in town. Hugh's Room has played host to the finest folk, world and jazz musicians from across the planet including the likes of Pete Seeger. How could this happen in the so-called 'Music City' of Toronto?

Word has just come out that a crack committee of the city's finest including long-time Hugh's Room supporter Grit Laskin, who also owns Borealis Records, is hard at work on a rescue plan that might have Hugh's Room back up and operating as soon as possible. Laskin answered a few of Post City questions regarding the Hugh's Room project.

Why is Hugh's Room important and worth saving?

1. Because it truly is a unique venue on Toronto’s crowded scene.

2. Because performers loved playing the room and audience members loved being there. I’m talking about the general positive vibe in the venue (the tome set by Richard and his team) as well as the brilliantly planned tired seating.

3. Because there really are very few good ‘listening’ rooms for Roots and Folk and World and Jazz in Toronto. To lose such a gem like Hugh’s Room would be a crime.

4. Because the amount of goodwill out in the community about this venue is quite startling, and appears ready to be called upon to assist.

What inspired you to get involved in a direct effort to try and make this thing work?

Myself and my wife Judith (co-founders of the CFMAs) have been fans of the club, as concert attendees, as presenters (the CFMA Showcases have always been there when the event is in Toronto, including this past December). My label, Borealis Records, has done 30 or 40 album launches there over the years.

Is the plan to buy Hugh's Room?

Not certain if the word ‘buy’ is appropriate. The intended goal is to work out a mechanism to change the ownership over to a community run, non-profit, with a volunteer board, etc. There will no doubt be financial mechanisms for that to happen but it’s premature to say precisely what those will entail.

Will you keep the current location?

That’s the hope and plan.

How soon do you think you can open?

Can’t say. The working group just met yesterday afternoon for the first time, and began by getting a fuller background picture of what Richard has been struggling with, and is hoping that a plan that can be made public will emerge in the next couple of weeks. That may be ambitious, but everyone is fully aware of the fallout from cancelled shows and wants to mitigate that.

Is the priority to keep the current concert schedule and honour previously purchased tickets?

In general, yes.

Who else is on the committee along with you?

I don’t feel it’s appropriate to convey all names at this point—we need to confirm everyone’s willingness to be have their name known—but the ringmaster is a lawyer named Brian Iler. A fan of the club as well as a friend to Richard (Hugh’s Room owner Richard Carson), and he’s coordinating things pro bono.

What is the timeline going forward?

We all took homework home from the meeting and will be meeting weekly, at minimum. Full speed is the operative word(s).