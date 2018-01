2018 Toronto Private School Open House Guide

By Post City Staff

Open house events are a great way to learn more about the schools you're considering for your child. We've put together a list of 2018 dates and times for Toronto's best private and independent schools so you can plan your visit.

For more detailed information about each school and program, including the cost of tuition, teacher-student ratios and extracurricular programs, check out our comprehensive Online Private Education Guide or download our school guide mobile app at postcity.com/apps.

Academy for Gifted Children - P.A.C.E.

Open house dates:

Please call the school for an appointment.

Arrowsmith School

Open house dates:

Wed. Jan. 10, 2018, 7 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 7, 2018, 7 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 7, 2018, 7 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 11, 2018, 7 p.m.

Bannockburn School

Open house dates:

Sat. Jan. 20, 2018, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 21, 2018, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bayview Glen

Open house dates:

Sat. Jan. 27, 2018, 9-11 a.m.

Beez Kneez Nursery School

Open house dates:

Call to book an appointment.

Blyth Academy

Open house dates:

Wed. Jan. 17, 2018, 7-8:30 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 18, 2018 4-6 p.m.

Thurs. Feb. 1, 2018 7-8:30 p.m.

Bright Start Academy

Open house dates:

Fri. Feb. 9, 2018, 2-6 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 25, 2018, 4–7 p.m.

416-514-1415

Central Montessori

Open house dates:

All Campuses

Every Thursday 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Children’s Garden Nursery School

Open house dates:

Call for a personalized tour.

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir

Open house dates:

ÉÉC Georges-Étienne-Cartier - Thurs. Feb. 8, 2018, 6-7 p.m.

ÉÉC du Sacré-Coeur - Thurs. Feb. 1, 2018, 6-7 p.m.

ÉÉC Sainte-Marguerite-d’Youville - Tues. Jan. 23, 2018, 6-8 p.m.

ÉÉC du Bon-Berger - Thurs. Jan. 25, 2018, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

ÉÉC Sainte-Madeleine - Tues. Jan. 23, 2018, ­­6-8 p.m.

ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-Grâce - Thurs. Jan. 25, 2018, 6-7 p.m.

ÉÉC Saint-Noël-Chabanel - Thurs. Jan. 25, 2018, 6-8 p.m.

ÉÉC Le-Petit-Prince - Tues. Jan. 30, 2018, 6-7:30 p.m.

ÉÉC Saint-Jean - Thurs. Jan. 25, 2018, 6-8 p.m.

Visit CscMonAvenir.ca to find out more.

The Country Day School

Open house dates:

Sat. Jan. 27, 2018, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thurs. Feb. 8, 2018, 7-9 p.m.

Crestwood School

Open house dates:

Mon. Jan. 15, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Wed. Feb. 7, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Wed. Apr. 11, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

The Dunblaine School

Open house dates:

Thurs. Feb. 15, 2018, 9:30-11:30 a.m./5–7 p.m.

e.p.i.c. School

Open house dates:

Thurs. Jan. 11, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Thurs. Feb. 8, 2018, 9:30–11 a.m.

Thurs. Mar. 8, 2018, 9:30–11 a.m.

Lawrence Park School

Open house dates:

Jan. 22-26, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Apr. 23-27, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

416-489-4459

Leo Baeck Day School

Open house dates:

Call to book a personal tour.

Hudson College

Open house dates:

Sat. Jan. 20, 2018, 12-4 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 10, 2018, 12-4 p.m.

Manor Montessori

Open house dates:

Call us to arrange a personalized tour.

Metropolitan Preparatory Academy

Open house dates:

Thurs. Apr. 26, 2018, 5-8 p.m.

Montcrest School

Open house dates:

Fri. Jan. 19, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Fri. Apr. 20, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Northmount School

Open house dates:

Wed. Jan. 24, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Wed. Feb. 21, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Wed. Apr. 11, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Pine Lake Montessori School

Open house dates:

Sat. Jan. 20, 2018, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 10, 2018, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

​416-227-9100

Sterling Hall School

Open house dates:

Oct 2018 - Call to book a tour

Sunnybrook School

Open house dates:

Thurs. Feb. 1, 2018, 1:30-3 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 4, 2018, 1:30-3 p.m.

TFS - Canada’s International School

Open house dates:

PK to Grade 1 - La p’tite école - Wed. Jan. 17, 2018, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

TMS

Open house dates:

18 mos.- Gr. 6 (Bayview) OH - Sat. Jan. 20, 2018, 10-11:30 a.m.

Gr. 7-12 (Elgin MIlls) Information Sessions:

Wed. Jan. 17, 2018, 6:30 p.m.

Thurs. Feb. 15, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

Toronto French Montessori School

Open house dates:

Fri. Jan. 12, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Fri. May. 11, 2018, 9:30-11 a.m.

Toronto Prep School

Open house dates:

Sat. Feb. 24, 2018, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

