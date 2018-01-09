6 top trainers on their weight loss secrets, fitness idols and favourite cheat foods

A Postcity.com Partnership

Image: iStock

Now that the holidays (and all their indulgences) are a distant memory, it's time to say goodbye to excess and hello to fitness success.

January really is the best time to get healthy and start a new regime - and these fitness gurus are the ones to help you do it.

We sat down with four of Toronto's health and wellness experts and trainers to find out what advice they can give us for getting into shape in 2018.

SHAPE Health & Wellness

Dr. Sender Deutsch, Owner

261 Davenport Rd. / 35 Coldwater Rd., 416.929.8444

What is your go to pump up song? Footloose.

What is your number one tip for first timers in your class? The emphasis for all first timers is on proper form and not the speed or number of repetitions. Focus on balance and stability, reflecting on the proper technique of each exercise and movement.

What is your favourite exercise when you're pressed for time? Dumbbell lunges with an overhead press.

What is your favourite workout gear? Nike Performance Training Apparel.

What is your weight loss secret? Home made oatmeal parfaits with greek yogurt and berries. Oatmeal has been proven to keep you satiated for the longest period of time. Snacking on hard boiled eggs is also a great clean easy meal to prepare. Try and eat the same thing every day so it becomes routine. Have a cheat day once a week to stay sane!

What is your favourite cheat food? Wings and fries.

Who is your fitness idol? My wife, Marnie Schwartz, inspires and empowers me each and every day.

Your favourite motivational quote? I have two favourites. The first being "Motion is Lotion." Exercise and training is the most powerful medicine we have with no negative

side effects. The second is asking my clients and patients "How bad do you want it?”

Yoga Tree Studios

Jason Lu, Lead Teacher

360 Highway 7 East Unit 1, Richmond Hill, 905.882.9642

What is your number one tip for first timers in your class? Listen to your body. You may notice new sensations, challenges, or openings in your body. Those are perfectly normal and beneficial. As you grow your practice be open to trying new classes.

What is your favourite exercise when you are pressed for time? A quick pose for stress relief in the office is Eagle Pose. Eagle pose allows us to decompress and can calm the mind while also energizing the body.

What is your favourite workout gear? Our stretchy Lululemon pants that are flexible enough for the mat.

What is your weight loss secret? Our Core Yoga focuses on a warrior flow and a series of downward dogs that will help strengthen and tone thighs, shoulders, and core.

What is your favourite cheat food? Sweet potato fries.

Who is your fitness idol? Bharath Shetty - our yoga guru in Classical Hatha and Ashtanga in Mysore, India. Jason was trained under him in 2005.

Your favourite motivational quote? Too Blessed to be Stressed.

Your proudest moment as a trainer? In the past ten years, we have certified over 500 students to become Yoga Alliance Certified Yoga Instructors. Many of them are also popular instructors on our class schedule and have been a proud member of our community since 2007.

eMbody Fitness

Andy Smith, Certified Personal Trainer, BPHE, CSCS

490 Eglinton Ave. W., 416.481.3000

What is your go to pump up song? Tragically Hip - Courage

Burpees — love them or hate them? It depends - I am not a big fan of any exercise that flexes or extends the spine, especially under load. However, they may be warranted in certain cases.

What is your number one tip for first timers in your class? Have fun and if it hurts, don’t do it.

What is your favourite workout gear? Ice Breaker – hands down no questions asked!

What is your favourite cheat food? Homemade chocolate.

Who is your fitness idol? Gary Player – have you seen him? He is 80!

Your favourite motivational quote? “Success is the progressive realization of personal, predetermined, worthwhile goals.” - Paul J. Meyer.

What makes your personal training unique? Our experienced team of certified professionals specialize in a variety of different aspects of fitness and nutrition.

How would you describe your team? Unique, accredited, professional and focused on the individual.

What does your business do best? We are your Preventative Health Care Team. You see us so you do not have to see the doctor!

Ultimate Athletics

Paula Ryff & Vlad Radanovic, Owners

1216 Yonge Street, 416.922.8181

What is your weight loss secret? A good exercise regime and a healthy, balanced diet is the best weight loss method...it is not a secret!

Your favourite motivational quote? "The only bad workout is the one you didn't do" and "Do it with a passion or don't do it at all."

What is your go to pump up song? How Deep is Your Love - Calvin Harris.

What is your favourite workout gear? Anything light, tight and sweat-wicking.

What is you favourite cheat food? We're big fans of pizza...who isn't?!

Burpees — love them or hate them? Can't say we love them or hate them... but we think they are overdone.

What is your number one tip for first timers in your class? Go at your own pace, and do what feels right for your body. Don't look around at anyone else, just focus on you!

What is your favourite exercise when you're pressed for time? Squat Jumps. No question about it.

Your proudest moment as a trainer? Opening our own full-service fitness facility, gym and wellness centre after both working in this industry for over fifteen years in the heart of midtown Toronto. We are both so proud of how far we have come, and our team of over 30 fitness professionals. We encourage you to come check us out. We promise you will not be disappointed.

MILES NADAL JCC

​Jason Espino, Director of Fitness

750 Spadina Avenue, 416.924.6211 x 500

What is your go to pump up song? Eye of the Tiger - Survivor.

Burpees love them or hate them? Love to hate them!

What is your number one tip for first timers in your class? Often when I teach a class, I notice that people try too hard off the bat. It's so important to learn your body's current limits and keep within them until you're ready to progress.

What is your favourite exercise when you're pressed for time? Barbell back squats.

What is your favourite workout gear? Under Armour dri fit shirts and shorts.

What is your weight loss secret? Eating small but frequent meals.

What is you favourite cheat food? Pizza!

Who is your fitness idol? Todd Durkin. I admire his energy, charisma, and understanding of customer service.

Your favourite motivational quote? “If you have a goal, write it down. If you don't write it down, you do not have a goal - you have a wish."

Your proudest moment as a trainer? The day a client of mine told me he was able to avoid starting prescription medication because of the results from his personal training, lifestyle and diet improvements.

HART HOUSE FITNESS

​Warren Bathie, Trainer

7 Hart House Circle, 416.978.2452

What is your go to pump up song? AC/DC - Thunderstruck.

Burpees — love them or hate them? Great, classic exercise.

What is your number one tip for first timers in your class? Have fun!

What is your favourite exercise when you're pressed for time? Skipping and push ups.

What is your favourite workout gear? Shorts and t-shirt. Comfy shoes are a must!

What is your weight loss secret? A balanced approach to health and wellness, that includes mental and physical exercise will help one achieve their desired goals.

What is you favourite cheat food? Moderation of everything.

Who is your fitness idol? Rich Froning.

Your favourite motivational quote? "Long-term consistency trumps short-term intensity" - Bruce Lee.

Your proudest moment as a trainer? Challenging my clients and working collaboratively so they can achieve their fitness goals.