Dr. Jess on Sex: Relationship resolutions

By Dr. Jess O'Reilly

If your goals for 2018 relate to diet, exercise, sleep, overall health, finances or time management, working on your relationship might be just what the doctor ordered. Research reveals that a happy relationship is positively correlated with better sleep, improved diet, greater income, lower stress levels and other positive health outcomes.

I spoke with couples from across the city to find out how they’re going to make 2018 the best year.

“We’ve blocked off one Sunday per month that’s just for us all the way through December. If your baptism, wedding or birthday falls on that day, we won’t be coming. We need time to try new things. In January, we’re checking out the Winter at Ontario Place exhibit.” — Mick and Tony of Leaside

“I’m going to stop basing how I treat my partner on past behaviour. I’m guilty of assuming that he will repeat past behaviour that annoys me, which sets him up for failure and isn’t fair. So I’m going to try to assume the best instead of the worst, and I put a weekly reminder in my calendar so I remember.” — Jordie of Parkdale

“We are going to eat better by going meatless four days a week. We both gained weight in 2017, and it has affected our energy levels and sex lives. We’ve also uninstalled UberEats from our phones since we fell into the habit of ordering in almost every night.” — Adnan and Thea of Yorkville

Here are some more resolutions:

Take a digital detox. Every night, place your phones in a box as far away from your bedroom as possible. The goal is to fall asleep and wake up to one another instead of your digital feeds.

Take a relationship inventory. Make a list of things you’re doing well and make a list of things you could improve in the relationship. I keep a running list on my phone and add to it each week as a reminder that

I’m far from perfect but committed to growth.

Update your greetings to eroticize your daily interactions with your partner. Think about how a dog greets you: “OMG! I’m so excited you’re here. I missed you! I love you! Let me kiss and touch you.” Now think about how you greet your partner: “Oh. Hi.” Be a dog and show some enthusiasm when your partner walks in!

Wake up with gratitude. Every morning, take 10 seconds to look at your partner and be thankful he or she is lying beside you. It’s simple and it works to boost feelings of connection and intimacy.

Be self-centred (at times). You’re committed to being a better version of yourself, and you deserve a partner who does the same. So speak up and ask for what you want. You don’t always have to be a giver; you also need to learn to take.

Write your resolutions down and share them with your partner so you actually follow through with them.