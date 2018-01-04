House of Dior exhibit comes to the ROM

By Post City Staff

Published:

This dress, made from silk organdie with cotton embroidery, was worn by Forest Hill’s Elaine Roebuck for her bat mitzvah.

Image: Brian Boyle/The ROM

If there’s one fashion label that has shaped the modern esthetic, it’s the House of Dior. Christian Dior, the new exhibition at the Royal Ontario Museum, coincides with the house’s 70th anniversary. Curated by the talented Dr. Alexandra Palmer, the exhibit zooms in on the period following the Second World War, displaying intricate haute couture works that helped revive the Paris fashion industry. Of the more than 100 pieces housed in the show, the collection skips from daytime apparel (think coats and suits) to luxe evening frocks. The best part may be the local content. Many of the garments on display were worn by Toronto and Montreal socialites of the era. Local resident Elaine Roebuck donated her stunning bat mitzvah dress, which she wore in 1957, to the exhibition. What a piece.

