Richmond Hill teen Hannah Alper is one of 2018's ones to watch



Published:

Hannah Alper started her blog, Call Me Hannah, five years ago when she was 9

Hannah Alper started a blog called Call Me Hannah five years ago to encourage people to make small changes for the betterment of the world. Now, at age 14, she has published her first book, Momentus: Small Acts, Big Change, and has been named in Bloomberg’s Ones to Watch in 2018 list.

Not only is this Richmond Hiller the youngest person on the list, she’s also the only Canadian and was nominated by fellow 905er Lilly Singh, a.k.a. YouTube superstar Superwoman. Alper’s book features 19 interviews that she conducted with change makers such as Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. She is also a WE ambassador and has toured the world as a motivational speaker and social activist.

Look out 2018, Hannah Alper has come to conquer. 

City to expropriate Bayview homes

Two Barberry Place residents may lose their homes as the city moves to make way for a new road connecting Rean Drive and Kenaston Gardens near Bayview Village.
Posted 20 hours ago
How Vaughan's Metropolitan Centre subway could create a new downtown

The Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension actually opened its chiming doors and started rolling down the tracks toward Union Station on Dec. 17.
Posted 22 hours ago
6 Canadian musicians on their first ever gig

Posted 1 day ago
New community centre & gym opens in Thornhill

A new community centre has taken over a now decommissioned St. Luke Catholic Learning Centre. Members of the community around Yonge Street north of Steeles can expect art exhibits, dinners, music shows and summer job fairs for youth, as well as use of the building’s amenities, including the gym and meeting rooms.
Posted 1 day ago
