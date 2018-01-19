Richmond Hill teen Hannah Alper is one of 2018's ones to watch

Hannah Alper started her blog, Call Me Hannah, five years ago when she was 9

Hannah Alper started a blog called Call Me Hannah five years ago to encourage people to make small changes for the betterment of the world. Now, at age 14, she has published her first book, Momentus: Small Acts, Big Change, and has been named in Bloomberg’s Ones to Watch in 2018 list.

Not only is this Richmond Hiller the youngest person on the list, she’s also the only Canadian and was nominated by fellow 905er Lilly Singh, a.k.a. YouTube superstar Superwoman. Alper’s book features 19 interviews that she conducted with change makers such as Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. She is also a WE ambassador and has toured the world as a motivational speaker and social activist.

Look out 2018, Hannah Alper has come to conquer.