Stacked townhouse proposal in North Toronto heads to OMB

A developer wants to demolish six houses to make way for 35 on Roehampton Avenue.

By Jo-Anne Craine

Carolyn Webb in front of the site of the proposed development

An appeal headed to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) on Jan. 5 will decide if a developer planning to build stacked townhomes on Roehampton Avenue will be able to proceed. The plans call for the demolition of six semi-detached buildings from 413-435 Roehampton Ave. near Cardiff Road to make way for a four-storey complex of 26 stacked, back-to-back townhouses, and an additional block of nine, two-storey townhouse units to the rear of the building.

Ward 22 Councillor Josh Matlow has maintained that the proposal is out of character with the rest of the neighbourhood.

“What our planners are saying is that there are places for redevelopment but in this case this would be factually an overdevelopment of this site and flies in the face of the city’s official plan, including our Healthy Neighbourhoods plan.”

Residents such as Carolyn Webb are worried that a new concentration of stacked, tall townhouse units will present a variety of issues to the street such as crowding, limited parking space and inadequate drainage.

Webb lives in close proximity to the site. She said there are 43 residences on the street currently, and the additional 35 units would nearly double the street’s occupancy.

“This is a really bad proposal. They have to go back to the drawing board.”

“If the developer is successful in increasing the number of town homes ... it changes things dramatically,” she said.

Webb said she believes the developer may have been drawn to the location due to the 200 ft. deep double lots, allowing for a higher concentration of townhomes in a smaller space.

“We shouldn’t be seeing this deep build going on in our neighbourhood at this time,” she added.

The developer, Block Developments, faces several hurdles. City staff have approved legal council to attend the OMB hearing and oppose the appeal. The city will also ask for more parkland, and confirmation of water, sanitary and stormwater capacity before any part of the appeal is approved.

Regarding the Roehampton plans, however, Matlow said, “It’s not even a matter of, ‘can we find a resolution here?’ This is a really bad proposal.... They have to go back to the drawing board and come up with something better if they are going to get support from the city.”

Block Developments declined requests for comment.