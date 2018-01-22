Too Close to Call: Great Scots it’s Burns Day this week!
On Jan. 25, Scots around the world celebrate the birthday of Robbie Burns, Scotland’s favourite son. In T.O., a St. Andrew’s Society piper and a Simply Highland dancer fête the Ploughman Poet.
|
Any of the many Burns celebrations – the St. Andrew’s Society does a celebration at the Statue of Burns in Allan Gardens. Or a Scottish restaurant, like the Caledonian.
|Where can non-Scots go to feel like Scots on Burns Day?
|
Any pub, such as the Loaded Dog, where we danced last year.
|Baird’s Scottish Bakery, Allen’s Scottish Butchers, But “N” Ben Butchers and Meat on the Beach. There are probably more.
|Where do you even find haggis in Toronto?
|Allen’s Scottish Butchers on Weston Road or any fish and chips shop.
|The trick here is that the lower legs are protected by thick woolen hose, and the kilt is also made of thick wool and keeps you warm surprisingly well.
|How does a brave lad or lass pull off a kilt in the dead of winter?
|By wearing thick wool socks.
|The parade of the haggis followed by Burns’s “Address to a Haggis” and the serving of this fine dish accompanied by neeps and tatties [turnips and potatoes].
|Most essential Burns Night tradition?
|Piping in the haggis and cutting it open after the Robbie Burns poem is said.
|“O wad some Pow’r the giftie gie us
To see oursels as others see us!
|Favourite line by
Robbie Burns?
|“O my Luve’s like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June.”
|Burns Statue Event, Allan Gardens,
11:30 a.m., Jan. 25
www.standrews-society.ca
|Delmanor Wynford, 2:30 p.m., Jan. 25
Belmont House, 7 p.m., Jan. 25
www.simplyhighland.ca