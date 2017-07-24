Art Lives Here Lane honours community volunteers

By Post City Staff

Published:

A laneway in Ward 21 was named for two volunteers with artistic flair.

Local residents Christine Liber and Elly Dowson (centre), who have painted more than 40 garages near Bathurst and St. Clair with stunning murals over the past four years, were honoured in a laneway-naming ceremony this June.

Councillor Joe Mihevc (kneeling in lead photo) and residents came out to name the lane — located between Kenwood Avenue and Wychwood Avenue — Art Lives Here Lane, for their efforts.

In 2011, after speaking with Toronto police about recurring vandalism in the area, the two became determined to deter graffiti taggers. Maple Paints donated the paint and supplies, and the two embarked upon their artistic endeavour. The result? Not one garage featuring a mural has been vandalized, and the laneways have become vibrant new hangouts for locals.

