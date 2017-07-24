Davisville resident honoured for 25 years of service at Wellspring

By Samantha Peksa

Christie Cass

Christie Cass has been volunteering for the Wellspring Cancer Support Foundation at Sunnybrook Hospital since the centre’s inception in 1992.

The Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East resident was honoured by the foundation in June, for her 25 years of service helping men, women and children who use the centre to overcome the many emotional, social, physical and practical challenges that come with a diagnosis of cancer.

“I volunteer at Wellspring, because I believe in what Wellspring is doing, because I believe it is an integral part of the journey of persons living with cancer,” said Cass. “It has connected me with many wonderful people and friends, it has brought fulfilment and happiness to my life, and it has given me a sense of purpose.”

Cass has raised more than $15,000 for Wellspring over the years, has helped with fundraising events and community outreach, has served on Wellspring’s ethics review committee and was a founding member of the foundation’s Camp Renewal retreat.

These days, Cass enjoys bringing her therapy dog, Maggie, who went through St. John’s Ambulance training, to Wellspring to interact with cancer patients and their families every week.