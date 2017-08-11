Land Rover set on fire at St. Clair & Avenue

Three suspects remain at large in arson investigation

By Samantha Peksa

The arson was caught on tape and uploaded to YouTube

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is seeking to identify three male suspects who set fire to a Land Rover parked in a driveway near St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road while the victims were at home.

On June 21, at approximately 2:06 a.m., three suspects walked onto the property and used an incendiary device to start the fire. They fled in a light-coloured flatbed-style work truck.

Detective Sajeev Nair, of 53 Division, said the homeowners contacted 911 immediately, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames shortly after.

Although Nair was limited in what he could disclose to the public concerning the arson investigation, he was able to confirm that it was not a random act.

“What I can tell you is that I believe this is a targeted incident,” he said.

Nair would not elaborate on whether or not precautions have been put into place against further attempts or if the owners of the home are still at risk.

Surveillance footage has been posted to the TPS website and put on YouTube in an effort to identify the three suspects and the vehicle they used.

“All I need is the name of one of the guys that is involved,” said Nair. “And I urge the members of the public to use Crime Stoppers to provide that information to us.”