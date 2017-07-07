Lytton Park home hits the market for $5.15 mil

By Post City Staff

Inside the two-storey home at 248 Lytton Blvd. is a modern interior with white panelled walls in almost every room, tall windows, high ceilings and more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The home is located in a great area of Lytton Park, and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and its fair share of impressive features. Not only is there heated marble flooring in the front foyer, basement and bathrooms; there is also a surveillance system with alarms and motion detectors, a wine cellar with a racking and cooling system, Nest thermostat and built-in speakers with surround sound.

Here is one of the home's many beautiful bathrooms:

The living room has bay windows and a gas fireplace with marble surrounding it from the floor to the ceiling:

The gourmet chef’s kitchen has quartz countertops and backsplash, custom cabinets, coffered ceilings and a breakfast bar:

The basement also comes equipped with a large rec room and guest suite.

The property is listed for $5.15 million with Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage.