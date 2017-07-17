OMB mediation allows 34 storeys at Yonge-St. Clair

By Jo-Anne Craine

Published:

Rendering perspective of the balconies created for a submission to the OMB by developers

A 34-storey tower will be built at the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue intersection now that the developer has reached an agreement with the community through an Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) mediation.

Terracap Management had initially requested to build a 42-storey tower at 1417–1431 Yonge St. on the southeast corner of the intersection but was met with a great deal of opposition from local residents.

“The community was furious at the moxie of this developer to think that a 42-storey building … would even be a reasonable proposal for this site,” said councillor Josh Matlow of Ward 22, St. Paul’s.

Toronto City Council denied the application in 2015, and the height was reduced during the OMB mediation in May 2017. The revised proposal was approved by city council and made public on June 2. 

John Bossons, a member of the Summerhill Resident’s Association (SRA), had participant status at the OMB mediation. 

Bossons called the settlement a “huge improvement” over what was originally proposed. 

“It provides a lot more sidewalk space, which is important. We were very concerned about the impact on the street,” he said. “It’s still a high building, but it’s down substantially.”

Great Gulf has partnered with Terracap on the new tower, which will have 220 residential units and a privately owned, public green space. The proposal is precedent setting as the Yonge-St. Clair Secondary Plan only allows for buildings up to 10 storeys.

Jason McCauley, vice-president of planning and development with Terracap, said the building’s new curved design will give the tired intersection the kick-start that it needs.      

