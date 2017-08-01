Top 10 outdoor August concerts in Toronto
Lowell
We haven’t heard much from this phenom since her debut album turned so many heads. Excited to hear what’s new. At Ontario Place on Aug. 5
OVO Fest
The city’s biggest musical export, Drake, is back with his annual mega-festival alongside PartyNextDoor and others, Budweiser Stage, Aug. 7.
Austra
Hypnotic Toronto electro-musician Austra hits the stage on Aug. 19 as part of Harbourfront Centre’s annual Beats, Breaks & Culture festival. Free.
Ron Sexsmith
One of the country’s gifted songwriters and an idyllic outdoor stage at Jackson-Triggs Winery? Yes, please (Aug. 19).
Colin James
There aren’t many who can compete with the whiz-bang noise of the CNE, but blues legend Colin James sure can. He plays the Ex Aug. 22.
Fast Romantics
We are loving the new and improved Live on the Patio at Roy Thomson Hall sessions on Friday nights. Now even better with this incredible T.O. band, Aug. 18.
Boots and Hearts
This festival continues to attract the top country and western acts from across the land (Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, etc.) to lovely Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Aug. 10 to 13.
The Wanted
The Toronto Botanical Garden is one of the prettiest locales in town, and this East Coast band is wonderful. Seems a pleasing combo for a warm summer evening, Aug. 17.
Terra Lightfoot
This super-talented blues rocker hits the Yonge-Dundas Square stage on Aug. 25 as part of Indie Fridays.
Jimmy Buffet
Attention all Parrotheads, grab your Hawaiian shirts as Jimmy Buffett takes over Budweiser Stage on Aug. 11.