Top 10 outdoor August concerts in Toronto

By Post City Staff

Jimmy Buffett

The best opportunities for taking in some live music while soaking up the rays this August in Toronto.

Lowell

We haven’t heard much from this phenom since her debut album turned so many heads. Excited to hear what’s new. At Ontario Place on Aug. 5

OVO Fest

The city’s biggest musical export, Drake, is back with his annual mega-festival alongside PartyNextDoor and others, Budweiser Stage, Aug. 7.

Austra

Hypnotic Toronto electro-musician Austra hits the stage on Aug. 19 as part of Harbourfront Centre’s annual Beats, Breaks & Culture festival. Free.

Ron Sexsmith

One of the country’s gifted songwriters and an idyllic outdoor stage at Jackson-Triggs Winery? Yes, please (Aug. 19).

Colin James

There aren’t many who can compete with the whiz-bang noise of the CNE, but blues legend Colin James sure can. He plays the Ex Aug. 22.

Fast Romantics

We are loving the new and improved Live on the Patio at Roy Thomson Hall sessions on Friday nights. Now even better with this incredible T.O. band, Aug. 18.

Boots and Hearts

This festival continues to attract the top country and western acts from across the land (Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, etc.) to lovely Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Aug. 10 to 13.

The Wanted

The Toronto Botanical Garden is one of the prettiest locales in town, and this East Coast band is wonderful. Seems a pleasing combo for a warm summer evening, Aug. 17.

Terra Lightfoot

This super-talented blues rocker hits the Yonge-Dundas Square stage on Aug. 25 as part of Indie Fridays.

Jimmy Buffet

Attention all Parrotheads, grab your Hawaiian shirts as Jimmy Buffett takes over Budweiser Stage on Aug. 11.