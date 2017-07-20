Vandalism at Baycrest part of larger trend

Police report shows Toronto’s Jewish community as most targeted group for hate crimes

By Ryan Ayukawa

An employee stands in front of the targeted exhibit at Baycrest

A recent act of vandalism at Baycrest Health Sciences centre is the latest in a number of hate crimes across the city. A male suspect is still at large and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is requesting the public’s help identifying him.

On May 30, a man defaced two photos at the Morris and Sally Justein Heritage Museum at Baycrest. He also wrote a derogatory message in the comment book. A surveillance photo of the suspect and his description can be found on the TPS website.

According to Martin Green, manager of security, telecommunications & emergency preparedness, a Baycrest employee found the damaged items the next morning and informed security and the police.

“Our staff have expressed that this event is concerning, but they also know that this is an isolated incident,” said Green. “Our focus is on asking the public to assist the police in identifying the man.”

Incidents of a similar nature have occurred throughout Toronto this year. In the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area this past February, condo residents found multiple swastikas and anti-Semitic messages on their doors. In April, some lockers at Upper Canada College were covered in anti-Semitic images.

However constable Caroline de Kloet, communications officer with TPS, said police have no reason to suspect the vandalism is related to any past crimes.

The Toronto Police Service 2016 Annual Hate/Bias Crime Statistical Report shows these types of incidents are on the rise. There has been an eight per cent increase in reported hate crimes from 2015 to 2016. The report also states the Jewish community has been the most targeted group for hate-motivated crimes in the GTA since 2006.

In 2016, the Jewish community, followed by the LGBTQ community, the Black community, and the Muslim community were the most victimized groups

“[Hate crimes] are a very specific charge. A lot of work and investigation goes into it before [a charge] gets laid,” said de Kloet.

The Ontario government formed the Anti-Racism Directorate (ARD) in 2016 to address systemic racism throughout the province.

As part of an improved government policy on equality, the ARD is collecting more information from police regarding anti-Semitic crimes.