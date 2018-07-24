Iconic grunge band L7 returns to Toronto

After more than a decade of silence, the all-female raging inferno of rock will bring their revival tour to the Danforth Music Hall July 25

By Ron Johnson

L7 returned with two news songs including anti-Trump screed Dispatch from Mar-A-Lago

Back in the ’90s, the grunge music scene took off in response to the well-coiffed synth set of the previous decade, characterized by bands that didn’t even bother with guitars at all. For shame.

Grunge was loud and defiant. And one of the loudest and most defiant grunge bands was L7, an all-female raging inferno of rock that blazed a path of powerful and political music that was followed by many bands of that era as well as the riot grrrl movement that followed.

L7 was formed in L.A. in 1985 by Donita Sparks and Suzi Gardner. Their third album, 1992’s Bricks Are Heavy, was on Rolling Stone’s list of essential recordings of the ’90s.

The band called it quits in 2001, but a few years ago, whispers of a reunion arose from Sparks’ attempts to archive some of the band’s old materials on Facebook.

“There was nothing of us on the web except for one article, so I started to digitize my archive,” Sparks says. “And the fans got really feverish about a reunion.”

A documentary soon followed and a few live shows of greatest hits.

The band’s return was so well-received, they are now touring up a storm and have released two new songs with plans for an album.

“It’s become a small phenomenon. It’s strange. We are getting people crying in the audience,” she says. “We were at a metal festival called Copenhell, and women were feverishly screaming our lyrics, even the new songs, and just tears of joy. I was like, ‘Really?’”

“And sometimes it’s even transcending that, and it’s people looking at us like what is attainable or achievable at our age, you know. That’s resonating with a lot of artists and a lot of women. So I think people dig it for a myriad of reasons.”

And what can fans expect from the band’s show this month?

“You’re going to have a good time,” she says. “A middle finger in the air and a smile on your face. That’s our goal.”

L7 plays the Danforth Music Hall on July 25.