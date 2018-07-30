Seth Rogen selfie hints at TTC partnership

Could the Canadian comic be the new voice of Toronto's public transit system?

By Post City Staff

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross posted this photo with Rogen on Twitter on Monday

There is little good news that ever comes from the much-maligned Toronto Transit Commission. Busses are slow, subways are an overcrowded horror, and streetcars? Don’t even get us started. Then came word that comic actor Seth Rogen had volunteered to become the voice of our local transit provider, and a spot of sunshine settled on the TTC for a fleeting moment.

Now, it looks as though the rumours may be true. TTC spokesperson Brad Ross posted a selfie of himself with the Canadian celeb earlier today hinting at a future partnership. Rogen was even sporting a Bloor-Yonge baseball cap.

What is fellow Canadian and public transit user @Sethrogen doing posing for a selfie with me - in a #TTC Bloor-Yonge ball cap, no less? Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/eccCNkmkrT — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) July 30, 2018

Rogen initially signed on to be the voice of public transit in his hometown, Vancouver, which he announced via Twitter on July 26. "Any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take," says Rogen in the video on Twitter, before letting out his famous chortle.

I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

But now it seems that more plans may be underway. Who knows? That deep, raspy tone that has become all-too-familiar among Rogen fans and critics alike, may actually be coming to a station or train near you.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, the TTC released several recordings of Rogen that will play in subway stations across Toronto to promote courtesy on public transit. Listen here.