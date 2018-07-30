Seth Rogen selfie hints at TTC partnership

Could the Canadian comic be the new voice of Toronto's public transit system?

By Post City Staff

Published:

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross posted this photo with Rogen on Twitter on Monday

There is little good news that ever comes from the much-maligned Toronto Transit Commission. Busses are slow, subways are an overcrowded horror, and streetcars? Don’t even get us started. Then came word that comic actor Seth Rogen had volunteered to become the voice of our local transit provider, and a spot of sunshine settled on the TTC for a fleeting moment.

Now, it looks as though the rumours may be true. TTC spokesperson Brad Ross posted a selfie of himself with the Canadian celeb earlier today hinting at a future partnership. Rogen was even sporting a Bloor-Yonge baseball cap. 

Rogen initially signed on to be the voice of public transit in his hometown, Vancouver, which he announced via Twitter on July 26. "Any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take," says Rogen in the video on Twitter, before letting out his famous chortle. 

But now it seems that more plans may be underway. Who knows? That deep, raspy tone that has become all-too-familiar among Rogen fans and critics alike, may actually be coming to a station or train near you. 

UPDATE: On Tuesday, the TTC released several recordings of Rogen that will play in subway stations across Toronto to promote courtesy on public transit. Listen here.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Home of the week: A Forest Hill mansion designed by one of Toronto's top architects

Home of the week: A Forest Hill mansion designed by one of Toronto's top architects

Richard Wengle, a household name in this tony enclave, designed the luxurious 6,000-square-foot home at 21 Burton Rd.
Posted 20 hours ago
Women win right to equal tennis court time

Women win right to equal tennis court time

Tennis association may challenge the decision of Human Rights Tribunal
Posted 1 day ago
Locals oppose 'horrendous' redesign of Regal Heights intersection

Locals oppose 'horrendous' redesign of Regal Heights intersection

The city moved quickly on the safety side of the ledger, installing white plastic bollards and splashing down white paint. As a result, community activist Dave Meslin is knee-deep in neighbourhood complaints.
Posted 2 days ago
Midtown skyscraper designed to minimize shadows

Midtown skyscraper designed to minimize shadows

Plans for 16-sided tower at Yonge and St. Clair, by the architecture firm Studio Gang, aims to reduce shadows on the surrounding neighbourhood.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module