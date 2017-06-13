A Function in the Junction: A food and fun-filled charity event for The Haiti School Building Project

By Jessica Wei

Since 2011, the Haiti School Building Project, led by instructor Serena Bufalino, has helped at-risk students in Toronto learn about globalization, community and philanthropy using a hands-on approach that’s raised over $100,000 to construct a school in Canaan, Haiti. The Haiti School Building Project is the product of a partnership between the Toronto District School Board and Canadian charity Third World Awareness.

Ahead of the completion and opening of the Canaan school, the Haiti School Building Project is hosting an event full of food, drink and music at 2854 Dundas St. W. next Thursday, June 22. A Function in the Junction will be catered by chef Anthony Rose, the man behind restaurants Rose & Sons, Fat Pasha, Bar Begonia and others.

Expect reliably good eats, live art, a silent auction and door prizes from The Citizen, Baro, Turo, TMR Collection, Belfast Love, The Drake Hotel and more.