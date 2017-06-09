Agnes Macphail featured on Canada's new $10 bill

Late Leasider fought for Ontario’s first “equal pay” legislation

By Post City Staff

Published:

Canada's new note features a familiar face from Leaside and began circulation June 1.

The late Agnes Macphail has been awarded a solid 10 for being the first woman elected to Parliament in 1921, which, coincidentally, happened to be the first year in Canada’s history that women were allowed to vote. Stephen S. Poloz, Bank of Canada governor, was joined by Ginette Petitpas Taylor, parliamentary secretary to the minister of finance, to unveil a new $10 bill to commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Rob Oliphant MP Rob Oliphant and Ginette Petitpas Taylor stand outside 720 Millwood Rd. in Leaside.
 

The new note features Macphail, who spent more than 19 years in the House of Commons and fought for Ontario’s first “equal pay” legislation in 1951. Last month, Rob Oliphant, member of Parliament for Don Valley West, and Petitpas Taylor visited 720 Millwood Rd., where Macphail lived for years before passing away in 1954.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

When kid-sick is the new homesick

When kid-sick is the new homesick

Posted 21 hours ago
Developers submit proposal for Scrivener Court, two towers in Summerhill

Developers submit proposal for Scrivener Court, two towers in Summerhill

As reported this week by Urban Toronto, the site is between Yonge and Price streets and just south of the Summerhill LCBO in the historic North Toronto Railway station building.
Posted 2 days ago
The OMB’s reign is over

The OMB’s reign is over

Stakeholders offer their input on the long-criticized Ontario Municipal Board and its new, less powerful replacement: the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal
Posted 2 days ago
Filming and dining T.O. style with Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson

Filming and dining T.O. style with Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson

Whether they’re hitting up one of Toronto’s hippest brunch spots on a break from filming or solving a murder together, Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson are one dynamic duo. The pair portray private investigators Matt Shade and Angie Everett on the hit show Private Eyes, a dramedy with Toronto as the backdrop.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module