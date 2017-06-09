Agnes Macphail featured on Canada's new $10 bill

Late Leasider fought for Ontario’s first “equal pay” legislation

By Post City Staff

Canada's new note features a familiar face from Leaside and began circulation June 1.

The late Agnes Macphail has been awarded a solid 10 for being the first woman elected to Parliament in 1921, which, coincidentally, happened to be the first year in Canada’s history that women were allowed to vote. Stephen S. Poloz, Bank of Canada governor, was joined by Ginette Petitpas Taylor, parliamentary secretary to the minister of finance, to unveil a new $10 bill to commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

MP Rob Oliphant and Ginette Petitpas Taylor stand outside 720 Millwood Rd. in Leaside.



The new note features Macphail, who spent more than 19 years in the House of Commons and fought for Ontario’s first “equal pay” legislation in 1951. Last month, Rob Oliphant, member of Parliament for Don Valley West, and Petitpas Taylor visited 720 Millwood Rd., where Macphail lived for years before passing away in 1954.