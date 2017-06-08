Developers submit proposal for Scrivener Court, two towers in Summerhill

By Post City Staff

Image: Developer submission / Urban Toronto

A rezoning and Official Plan Amendment proposal for two buildings at 5 Scrivener Square has been submitted by developers Diamondcorp and Tricon Capital.

As reported this week by Urban Toronto, the site is between Yonge and Price streets and just south of the Summerhill LCBO in the historic North Toronto Railway station building.

If completed to plan the development, called Scrivener Court, will add 182 rental units and street-level retail to the tony midtown neighbourhood. The new buildings would occupy the north and east sides of the block. The plan calls for maintaining the buildings on the southwest corner that are currently home to the upscale retailers known as The Five Thieves.

At 26 storeys, the taller of the of the two proposed buildings would be the tallest in the neighbourhood around Summerhill subway station.