Dr. Jess on Sex: Sexy summer outings

’Tis the season to get out of your comfort zone and reignite the spark with your lover

Try standup paddle boarding on Lake Ontario to boost passion chemicals

Whatever your fancy, Toronto has a wide range of options on offer for singles and couples looking to reignite the spark this season.

Shaking up your routine is also important to stave off boredom which undermines closeness in relationships. Trying something new is not just about igniting passion, but also cultivating intimacy.

For the crafty folk looking for a sexy hands-on workshop, look no further than Luna Matatas’ body painting workshop with Virgo Visual Artistry to explore your creative outlet while embracing the beauty of the human form.

Whether you opt to be painted or the painter, consensual exposure to nudity is positively associated with body confidence which translates to lowered inhibitions and hotter sex behind closed doors.

If you’re the fit and flexible type, check out an acro yoga class. It combines the health benefits of yoga with the intimate connection boost of physical touch, trust cultivation and teamwork. A rich body of evidence reveals that touch is not only good for your health, but also cements the bond between lovers.

You have several options in the GTA including the Flying Yogi in Leslieville, Acroyoga 360 in Vaughan, the Octopus Garden on College Street and Acro Buddhas’ various locations.

Those seeking a new adventure will find just what they’re looking for at WSUP Toronto in the Beaches. Learn to standup paddle board as you explore the waterways around Toronto’s unique floating home community. Exploring new territory is one of the simplest ways to boost passion chemicals.

If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, you can also take flight with indoor or outdoor skydiving, hot-air ballooning with Skyworks Balloon Company, or hydroflying with FlyBoard Niagara.

Exposure to scary situations can increase attraction, in part due to “misattribution of arousal” meaning your body interprets fear as arousal.

Adrenaline-pumping activities aren’t the only way to reignite passion — self-development also lays the groundwork for happy, exciting relationships. U of T’s Hart House offers a range of courses including Empowering Your Presence and Freedom from Self-Consciousness, which are designed to improve communication from the boardroom to the bedroom.

Whatever your interests, make a commitment to try one new thing that excites or scares you in June, as you already know that the real magic occurs outside of your comfort zone.