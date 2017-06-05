Looking Back: 50 years ago this summer the Mariposa Festival came to Centre Island for the Summer of Love

Music festivals from the Monterey Pop to Ontario’s Mariposa, a celebration of much more than just music

By Post City Staff

Published:

The Rock and Roll Revival concert featured Yoko Ono and John Lennon

Fifty years ago a declaration was made. People didn’t trust their leaders, they opposed wars in foreign lands that didn’t seem to have any end or purpose and thought it was time to get back to what they believed in: a little peace, love and understanding. It was to be the Summer of Love, and it kicked off 50 years ago in January of 1967 at the Human Be-In in San Francisco when Timothy Leary famously asked everyone to

“Turn on, tune in and drop out.” 

It was also the summer of flower children, of hippies, Hair and music at events such as the Monterey Pop Festival where people had the opportunity to express their collective feelings of disenfranchisement in a number of novel and sometimes pharmaceutically driven ways. 

And that feeling of peace and love drifted north of the border where our own musical tradition was already taking hold. The Yorkville folk scene was the talk of the town with coffee houses such as the Purple Onion ushering forth musicians such as Buffy Sainte Marie and Gordon Lightfoot. There was even a bona fide love-in at Queen’s Park in May of 1967 attended by thousands.

The Mariposa Festival was established in the early ’60s in Orillia but was given the boot by the gentle townsfolk, and it moved further south to Caledon and on to Centre Island for its hippie heyday, when everyone from Bob Dylan to Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen hit the mainstage while flower children beat their bongos and passed their pot-fuelled peace pipes in relative privacy. 

In 1999, the event was held in Parkdale before moving back home to the shores of Lake Couchiching in Orillia.

Toronto has seen some incredible summer festivals over the years from the John Lennon–driven Rock and Roll Revival festival in 1969 to the summer music events of today, such as this month’s Field Trip at Fort

York and the intimate Camp Wavelength on Centre Island and many more. Fifty years later, we could all use a little bit of that Summer of Love magic.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Uber driver accused in kidnapping case

Uber driver accused in kidnapping case

On May 22, a 24-year-old Uber driver from Belleville was arrested for kidnapping a young female passenger he had picked up in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.
Posted 3 hours ago
Yonge Street subway extension back on track

Yonge Street subway extension back on track

Putting the subway back in the news was a Toronto City Council report last month updating the status of the extension, which will bring the train from Finch up to Highway 7, and the Downtown Relief Line, which we’ll come back to in a second. Thereafter, Mayor John Tory announced that if the province or anyone else dared to fund the Yonge extension before the DRL he’d block it.
Posted 4 hours ago
How They Met: 9/11 shaped the love story of the couple behind ‘Come From Away’

How They Met: 9/11 shaped the love story of the couple behind ‘Come From Away’

Come From Away, the musical about the town of Gander, N.L., that temporarily doubled its population in the wake of 9/11 when planes were redirected there, is the broadway hit of the year, snapping up seven Tony Award nominations. We chatted with the play’s creators, Torontonians David Hein and Irene Sankoff, ahead of the Tony Awards on June 11, about how the events of 9/11 shaped their love story.
Posted 22 hours ago
Toronto’s glamour set comes together for Powerball XIX in support of our own contemporary art gallery

Toronto’s glamour set comes together for Powerball XIX in support of our own contemporary art gallery

Toronto’s glitterati got the eve off to an early start. Beginning at 7 p.m. sharp, the VIP portion of the party saw a crowd, dressed in many a sequin, pile into an incredibly tall space at the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery.
Posted 23 hours ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module