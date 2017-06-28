Looking back on the Pilot

Storied haunt has been open more than 70 years, with weekly jazz sessions since ’87

By Post City Staff

L–R: Alex Stuart with rockabilly musician Ronnie ‘the Hawk’ Hawkins in 2004

The Pilot has not only been a spot for Toronto icons such as Eugene Levy and Gord Downie to lie low, it’s been a hangout for people from all walks of life. Co-owners Alex Stuart, Chuck Higgins, Steve Conover, Ted Gruetzner and Arthur Potts used to frequent the bar back in their high school days before they bought it themselves. Alex Stuart shared their story.

When did you take over?

We’ve owned the Pilot for 30 years (since 1987), which makes us the second longest serving stewards of the establishment. In 1972 the Pilot moved from its original location at 800 Yonge St. to 22 Cumberland St. Legend has it the regulars carried the bar with them to the new location.

What celebrities have walked through your doors?

Bob Dylan met Robbie Robertson here and hired the Band to go on tour with him. Martin Short and Eugene Levy wrote scripts here. Gord Downie signed his first contract with Allan Gregg here. Diane Lane and [then] hubby Josh Brolin noshed on the Pilot’s famous Thai noodles. Back in the ’60s and ’70s, the Pilot was one of Gordon Lightfoot’s favourite spots.

The joint also has jazz?

We’re proud to be the longest running jazz club in the city, hosting live Saturday matinees since 1987. Jazz is one of many things we are passionate about and partners well with our history of supporting the audio and visual arts scene in T.O. We’ve had jazz artists Mike Stern, Joshua Redman, Archie Alleyne, Molly Johnson and Rob McConnell & the Boss Brass grace our stage.

Any funny stories to share?

One year during TIFF we had to throw out a lubricated Colin Farrell after he insisted on standing on a table and singing “A Nation Once Again” [before] falling on his ass.

The Pilot, 22 Cumberland St., 416-923-5716