New Wychwood Library for 2019

By Councillor Joe Mihevc

Published:

A rendering of the new library coming to the Wychwood neighbourhood

Did you know that Wychwood Library is over a century old? Built in 1916 as a gift from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, the building, designed by Eden Smith & Sons, is one of Toronto’s first libraries.

Situated near Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road, the branch hosts a large collection of print books, a moderate amount of seating and a handful of computer workstations within its original 6,500 square feet.  Nearby is the Wells Hill Lawn Bowling Club, established in 1929.

Over time, our community has grown and changed, and it is time for the Wychwood Library to adapt. That’s why this year we are undertaking a significant renovation and expansion of the building, more than doubling its size to 15,000 square feet. Heritage elements will be maintained, but inside we will benefit from state-of-the-art enhancements.

Some exciting components include a KidsStop early literacy centre, a digital innovation hub, a community room and a new seniors’ space. Programs for Filipino seniors are being considered since Ward 21 has one of the highest Filipino populations citywide.

Toronto Public Library hosted a number of open houses where the community could view design concepts with library staff and the architects. One outcome of the consultations has been to incorporate the Wells Hill Lawn Bowling Club into the library building, with the club’s patio being maintained outside of the library. 

Stay tuned for the groundbreaking celebration toward the end of this year, and for 2019 we can look forward to our innovative new Wychwood Library and hub! 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Rosedaler named Police Officer of the Year for 2016

Rosedaler named Police Officer of the Year for 2016

Last month, Mayor John Tory offered his personal thanks to Rosedale native Staff Sgt. Joe Matthews, who was named 2016 Police Officer of the Year.
Posted 23 hours ago
Stintz on Midtown: Old stomping grounds

Stintz on Midtown: Old stomping grounds

One example of a true heritage house is the Snider House at 744 Duplex Ave. The house, built in 1820, was originally owned by Martin Snider and is one of the oldest in the city.
Posted 1 day ago
Temple vs. townhouses

Temple vs. townhouses

Posted 4 days ago
Cover Story: Just Like Dad

Cover Story: Just Like Dad

Posted 4 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module