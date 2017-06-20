New Wychwood Library for 2019

By Councillor Joe Mihevc

A rendering of the new library coming to the Wychwood neighbourhood

Did you know that Wychwood Library is over a century old? Built in 1916 as a gift from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, the building, designed by Eden Smith & Sons, is one of Toronto’s first libraries.

Situated near Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road, the branch hosts a large collection of print books, a moderate amount of seating and a handful of computer workstations within its original 6,500 square feet. Nearby is the Wells Hill Lawn Bowling Club, established in 1929.

Over time, our community has grown and changed, and it is time for the Wychwood Library to adapt. That’s why this year we are undertaking a significant renovation and expansion of the building, more than doubling its size to 15,000 square feet. Heritage elements will be maintained, but inside we will benefit from state-of-the-art enhancements.

Some exciting components include a KidsStop early literacy centre, a digital innovation hub, a community room and a new seniors’ space. Programs for Filipino seniors are being considered since Ward 21 has one of the highest Filipino populations citywide.

Toronto Public Library hosted a number of open houses where the community could view design concepts with library staff and the architects. One outcome of the consultations has been to incorporate the Wells Hill Lawn Bowling Club into the library building, with the club’s patio being maintained outside of the library.

Stay tuned for the groundbreaking celebration toward the end of this year, and for 2019 we can look forward to our innovative new Wychwood Library and hub!