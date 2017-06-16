Temple vs. townhouses

Hindu Temple Society of Richmond Hill wishes for peaceful coexistence with developers next door

By Jessica Wei

President R. K. Moorthy (right) stands with secretary T. Vignarajah CJ Baek

A new development proposal for 52 townhouses on the eastern border of the Hindu Temple Society of Richmond Hill has the local community on edge. Built in 1983, this place of worship has become a destination for thousands of visitors annually, with ceremonial events and celebrations. The development is currently in the planning process with the Town of Richmond Hill.

Among the Temple community’s requests are a buffer zone between the houses and the temple, a tree line and a road to divide their properties. “We want to be in peaceful coexistence with whoever our neighbour is,” said R. K. Moorthy, president of the Hindu Temple Society. “But we want our neighbours to respect our way of worship.”