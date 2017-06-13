Terrace coming to the Rivoli later this month to showcase their new EP

By Chris Suppa

Published:

What do you get when you cross grunge and house music? You get indie dance, and you get Terrace.

The Vancouver-based band is in Toronto on June 27 at the Rivoli to celebrate the release of their new EP, “Foundation”.

Heavily influenced by the sweaty nightclubs and dimly lit dance floors of the 1980s, Terrace has seen success in the indie dance scene with tracks like “Côte d’Azur” and “Exit Stars”.

The first single off Foundation, “Picture Perfect”, has received the remix treatment from DFA’s The Juan Maclean, while the second single “TriBeCa” was given a disco remix from Los Angeles DJ Luxxury.

Terrace’s sound is further enhanced by a series of video teasers from LA-based photographer and director Nitin Vadukul.

Doors are at 8:00pm and the show is 19+. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. A surprise guest will be the opening act.

Check out more of Terrace’s work on their site, whoisterrace.com.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Chris Suppa is a freelance writer and photographer based in Toronto. Follow him at @Suppa55 for somewhat-coherent ramblings about the Blue Jays and on Instagram at @chrissuppaphotography.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

A Function in the Junction: A food and fun-filled charity event for The Haiti School Building Project

A Function in the Junction: A food and fun-filled charity event for The Haiti School Building Project

Ahead of the completion and opening of the Canaan school, the Haiti School Building Project is hosting an event full of food, drink and music at 2854 Dundas St. W. next Thursday, June 22. A Function in the Junction will be catered by chef Anthony Rose.
Posted 4 hours ago
Reimagining the future of Yonge Street

Reimagining the future of Yonge Street

Re-Imagining Yonge, a cityscaping project helmed by Ward 23 councillor John Filion, has received $2 million in design and infrastructure money from Toronto City Council.
Posted 10 hours ago
Real Estate: $445 K below asking, a ‘sold’ sign of the times?

Real Estate: $445 K below asking, a ‘sold’ sign of the times?

Roman Gofman, a realtor with Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., talks to Post City about 89 Dunloe Rd., which sold for about half-a-million dollars under asking.
Posted 1 day ago
Construction beside John Fisher P.S. to begin this summer

Construction beside John Fisher P.S. to begin this summer

Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module