Terrace coming to the Rivoli later this month to showcase their new EP

By Chris Suppa

What do you get when you cross grunge and house music? You get indie dance, and you get Terrace.

The Vancouver-based band is in Toronto on June 27 at the Rivoli to celebrate the release of their new EP, “Foundation”.

Heavily influenced by the sweaty nightclubs and dimly lit dance floors of the 1980s, Terrace has seen success in the indie dance scene with tracks like “Côte d’Azur” and “Exit Stars”.

The first single off Foundation, “Picture Perfect”, has received the remix treatment from DFA’s The Juan Maclean, while the second single “TriBeCa” was given a disco remix from Los Angeles DJ Luxxury.

Terrace’s sound is further enhanced by a series of video teasers from LA-based photographer and director Nitin Vadukul.

Doors are at 8:00pm and the show is 19+. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. A surprise guest will be the opening act.

Check out more of Terrace’s work on their site, whoisterrace.com.