Time travel to the ’20s for two days at Spadina Museum

This annual retro party goes down at Spadina Museum, 285 Spadina Rd. on June 24 and 25.

By Post City Staff

When it’s summer in Toronto, it’s fun to turn back time. Whether you’re at the Queen’s Plate or Polo for Heart, Torontonians love to gussy up and get out there.

This month ushers in one of our city’s favourite time-travelling events, the Spadina Museum’s annual Gatsby garden party. About 1,600 guests will dress up in some 1920s garb and traipse the grounds of a historic manor around the corner from Casa Loma.

The party is a two-day event with a dance floor and live music from the Wintergarten Orchestra, Ben Harvey and his Ornamentals and gramophone expert Keith Wright. For those not in a dancing mood, there will be croquet, a special Canada 150 photo booth, and for an extra $5 you can get a guided tour of the museum.