Too Close to Call: I’m a lumberjack and that’s OK

By Jessica Wei

Think the lumbering lifestyle is just flapjacks and flannel shirts? These axe-wielding men are chopping into T.O to take down cedars with one fell swoop. Which lumberjack rules? Read on.

Tim Burr Circus Lumberjack Show, performer vs. Darren R. Dean West Coast Lumberjack Shows, owner I perform my comedy stunt show at festivals and events. Being a real lumberjack is hard work, and I’d much rather tell jokes and do tricks. Also, I hate black flies. How do you make a living as a lumberjack? I travel throughout the year performing lumberjack shows and entertaining crowds across North America with the West Coast Lumberjacks. My finely honed skills have gotten me out of having to have a real job. Have your finely honed logging skills gotten you out of a real-world jam? They have saved the day many times around the campfire.… After all, a campfire without wood is basically a bunch of people sitting around with a lighter. Willow you allow me more than one? Dat aspen, sap birches and wut up dogwoods. Favourite tree? The Thuja plicata , commonly known as the western red cedar. It’s a majestic tree on the West Coast that civilizations have relied on for millennia. And it smells really great! Plenty of lubrication or rye whisky. Secret to pulling off a successful log-roll? Great balance, fast feet and intense focus are key to mastering the log-roll. If you’re missing one of them, you’ll struggle.

Catch Tim Burr at the Harbourfront throughout the summer and at fairs and festivals all over Ontario. West Coast Lumberjack Shows will be kicking off the Ontario 150 tour at the Redpath Waterfront Festival on July 1 and will also be performing July 1 to 15 at Canada’s Wonderland.